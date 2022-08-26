Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
London Theatre Week: Tickets for £15, £25 & £35 for THE SOUTHBURY CHILD

Book by 27 August to see Alex Jennings' masterful performance

Aug. 26, 2022  
The Southbury Child

London Theatre Week: Tickets for just £15, £25 and £35 for The Southbury Child

Raffish, urbane and frequently drunk, David Highland has kept a grip on his remote coastal parish through a combination of disordered charm and high-handed determination.

But when his faith impels him to take a hard line with a bereaved parishioner, he finds himself dangerously isolated from public opinion. As his own family begins to fracture and his marriage falls apart, David must face a future that threatens to extinguish not only his position in the town, but everything he stands for.

Stephen Beresford's darkly comic new play is an exploration of family and community, the savage divisions of contemporary society and the rituals that punctuate our lives.

London Theatre Week: Tickets for just £15, £25 and £35 for The Southbury Child

Book now! Offer valid until 27 August




