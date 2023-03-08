Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £35 for Crazy For You

Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Starring Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler.

Tickets at £35 or £45



Valid Monday to Friday performances from 26 June to 20 July 2023

(excl. midweek matinees, Saturdays & 3 July)