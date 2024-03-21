Listen: Beverley Knight Sings 'Fabulous, Baby!' From SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new track has been released from Sister Act the Musical, 'Fabulous, Baby!', performed by Beverley Knight. The single is available now on all streaming platforms here.

Listen below:

Beverley Knight said, “I'm thrilled to be sharing my rendition of ‘Fabulous, baby!' beyond the walls of the West End. The music of Alan Menken is a true gift, we have such fun performing this number in the show. I'm pleased we got to take it into the studio and share this with you all.”

The new recording features the London 2024 cast of SISTER ACT, produced by Musical Supervisor Stephen Brooker and recorded and mixed at Dean Street Studios.

Beverley Knight currently stars as Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre, alongside Ruth Jones as Mother Superior, Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus, Lemar as Curtis Jackson, Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther, Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alison Jiear as Sister Mary Patrick, and Carl Mullaney as Monsignor O'Hara.

The cast is completed by Caroline Bateson, Natalia Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Lauren Hall, Chloe Hopcroft, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Claudia Kariuki, Graham MacDuff, Castell Parker, Emma Ralston, Anne Smith, Michael Ward and Jermaine Woods.

Beverley Knight MBE was most recently seen on stage in her Olivier Award winning performance as ‘Emmeline Pankhurst' in “Sylvia” at The Old Vic, and has received previous Olivier nominations for her starring role as ‘Faye Treadwell' in “The Drifter's Girl” at The Garrick Theatre and ‘Felicia Farrell' in “Memphis The Musical”. Her other west end credits include ‘Rachel Marron' in “The Bodyguard” and ‘Grizabella' in “Cats” at The London Palladium. The ‘Fabulous, baby!' recording, follows the incredible 5 hit singles which topped the playlists last year from her 9th studio album ‘The Fifth Chapter'. The album heralded the Queen of British Soul's biggest ever tour of the UK as she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday, truly at the top of her game.

From 10 June 2024, the role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Number One best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke, with Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert. Further casting to be announced soon.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin, Front Row Productions, Evolution Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Robbie Wilson and Curve.