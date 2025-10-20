Lily Allen to Release New Album 'West End Girl'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lily Allen has announced her fifth studio album 'West End Girl,' to be released on October 24, via BMG. The record, her first for seven years, features 14 brand new songs, written and recorded over an intense 10-day period in Los Angeles starting in Dec 2024, and later finished in London and New York. Pre-Order 'West End Girl' HERE

All 14 songs were written by Allen, mainly in collaboration with her musical director Blue May. The album's executive producers were Lily Allen, Seb Chew, Kito and Blue May. The cover art and illustrations were made by renowned Spanish artist Nieves González.

In recent years, Allen's pursuits have included projects for the theater, including sold-out runs of '2:22 A Ghost Story' and 'The Pillowman' plus a recent starring role in a new adaptation of Ibsen's devastating domestic tragedy 'Hedda Gabler.' She also became the co-host of the award-winning podcast Miss Me, with her Best Friend Miquita Oliver.

"I'm nervous", the writer/singer says of the new album. "The record is vulnerable in a way that my music perhaps hasn't been before - certainly not over the course of a whole album. I've tried to document my life in a new city and the events that led me to where I am in my life now. At the same time, I've used shared experiences as the basis for songs which try to delve into why we humans behave as we do, so the record is a mixture of fact and fiction which I hope serves as a reminder of how stoic yet also how frail we humans can be. In that respect I think it's very much an album about the complexities of relationships and how we all navigate them. It's a story......."

Long a defining and maverick voice of contemporary pop, Allen's first two albums - her 2006 debut 'Alright, Still' and its follow-up 'It's Not Me, It's You' reimagined pop stardom for the internet age, selling more than 5 million copies worldwide. Then came her Mercury-nominated 2018 album 'No Shame' and candid memoir 'My Thoughts Exactly', before she announced she was stepping away from music.

Photo Credit: Charlie Denis