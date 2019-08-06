Lighting Designers of COMPANY, DEATH OF A SALESMAN, and More Among Nominees For Knight of Illumination Awards

The Knight of Illumination (KOI) Awards, the awards dedicated to celebrating British and international lighting and video designers for their work in the UK, is pleased to announce the 2019 shortlist of nominees for the Theatre category.

The KOI theatre judges, each serving a two-year term, are all leading UK critics. Neil Fisher, deputy arts editor of The Times and Tim Bano, lead critic of The Stage, both made their KOI judging debut. Louise Levene, dance critic for the Financial Times returned for the first year of her second term while Zoë Anderson, dance critic for The Dancing Times, opera critic George Hall and Britain's longest-serving theatre critic Michael Billington completed the final year of their time on the Theatre panel. The judging was once again expertly overseen by founding chair of the theatre panel, critic and broadcaster David Benedict.

Drawing on their years of experience, and with technical insights provided by Bryan Raven of White Light, the judges chose the following nominees for this year's KOI Theatre shortlist:

The PRG Award for Projection Design

Andrzej Goulding for Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible

Joshua Pharo for The Shape of The Pain, Summerhall, Edinburgh

Jack Phelan for The Second Violinist, Landmark Productions, Irish National Opera

The ADB Award for Plays

Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus, English Touring Theatre & Theatre Royal Stratford East

Aideen Malone for Death of a Salesman, Young Vic

Tom Visser for Europe, Donmar Warehouse

The Robert Juliat Award for Opera

Christopher Akerlind for Katya Kabanova, Scottish Opera

Mark Jonathan for Vanessa, Glyndebourne Festival Opera

Malcolm Rippeth for The Turn of the Screw, Garsington Opera

The ETC Award for Dance

Clifton Taylor for Four Quartets, The Barbican

Jennifer Tipton for Shostakovich Trilogy, San Francisco Ballet at Sadler's Wells

Alastair West for Victoria, Northern Ballet

The Hawthorn Award for Musicals

Neil Austin for Company, Gielgud Theatre

Sherry Coenen for Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama

Jamie Platt for Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre

"This year's longlist of potential nominees in the dance, opera, musical and play categories was eye-wideningly long," says KOI Theatre judges chair David Benedict. "I'm delighted our shortlist reflects the vast range of work the judges have witnessed live throughout the year, on stages large and small up and down the country, and which spans emerging artists and legendary industry figures from here and the USA."

Each of the winners will be awarded with the renowned KOI broadsword trophy at the ceremony and gala dinner, which takes place on 15 September 2019 at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo in London.

Submissions can still be made across all three categories for KOI's sister awards, KOI-USA, via the website until 16 August: https://www.knightofilluminationawards.com/





