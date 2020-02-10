Lesley Joseph Will Star In SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour

Lesley Joseph will join the cast for the UK and Ireland tour of the smash-hit musical, "SISTER ACT". The show will open on 21 April 2020 at Leicester Curve and will visit Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester. The UK and Ireland tour will re-open on 15 September at Birmingham Hippodrome and will finish its run in Milton Keynes on 5 December 2020. Full tour listings and casting details below.

Lesley Joseph will play the role of 'Mother Superior' and will star alongside the previously announced Brenda Edwards as 'Deloris Van Cartier'. They will both perform all dates on the UK and Ireland tour. They are joined by Clive Rowe who will play 'Eddie Souther' in Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.

Lesley Joseph is best known for playing 'Dorien Green' in the hugely successful sitcom "Birds of a Feather" alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. They recorded over 100 episodes over a period of nine years and returned to our screens in 2014 for a further three series. Lesley most recently appeared as 'Frau Blucher' in the West End production of the Mel Brooks musical "Young Frankenstein" for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Her other theatre credits include 'Miss Hannigan' in "Annie" at the West End's Victoria Palace and also on national tour as well as the touring productions of "Calendar Girls" and "Thoroughly Modern Mille".

Brenda Edwards first came to the public's attention when she became a semi-finalist in the 2005 series of ITV1's The X Factor. Since then, she has become one of the most sought-after leading ladies in musical theatre. Her many West End and touring credits include 'Killer Queen' in "We Will Rock You" at the Dominion Theatre and original UK Tour, 'Mama Morton' in "Chicago" at The Adelphi Theatre, 'Nettie Fowler' in "Carousel" at London Coliseum, 'Pearl Pastor' in "Carmen Jones" at Royal Festival Hall, 'Esta' in "Moby Dick" at Union Theatre and 'Motormouth Maybelle' in "Hairspray" on UK Tour . Brenda most recently starred in "White Christmas" in London's West End at The Dominion Theatre and is a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women.

Clive Rowe won the Olivier award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for "Guys and Dolls" at The National Theatre and was also nominated for Best Supporting Performance in "Carousel", also at The National Theatre. At 2009's Oliviers, he was nominated for the Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre award for "Mother Goose" at Hackney Empire. His many West End and touring credits include "Ladykillers" at the Gielgud Theatre, "Chicago" at the Adelphi Theatre, "Sweet Charity" at The Donmar Warehouse, the UK tour of "The Wind in The Willows" and "Me and My Girl" at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, Head of Whoopi's production company, will also be on the producing team.

Tour Dates

TUESDAY 21 APRIL - SATURDAY 2 MAY

CURVE, LEICESTER

www.curveonline.co.uk

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

*The role of Eddie Souther will be played by Clive Rowe

TUESDAY 11 MAY - SATURDAY 23 MAY

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

*The role of Eddie Souther will be played by Clive Rowe

MONDAY 25 MAY - SATURDAY 30 MAY

Newcastle Theatre ROYAL

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

* The role of Eddie Souther will be played by Clive Rowe

TUESDAY 9 JUNE - SATURDAY 20 JUNE

SHEFFIELD LYCEUM

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

* The role of Eddie Souther will be played by Clive Rowe

MONDAY 22 JUNE - SATURDAY 4 JULY

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

ww.atgtickets.com/Manchester

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

* The role of Eddie Souther will be played by Clive Rowe

TUESDAY 15 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

TUESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 3 OCTOBER

DUBLIN BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE

https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

MONDAY 12 - SATURDAY 17 OCTOBER

WALES MELLENIUM CENTRE

https://www.wmc.org.uk/

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

MONDAY 19 - SATURDAY 24 OCTOBER

IPSWICH REGENT THEATRE

http://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER

STOKE, REGENT THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

MONDAY 9 - SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

MONDAY 16 - SATURDAY 21 NOVEMBER

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE SOON

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

MONDAY 23 - SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL

https://trch.co.uk/

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph

MONDAY 30 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 5 DECEMBER

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

*The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards

*The role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You