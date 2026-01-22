Les Dennis, Sandra Marvin, Evelyn Hoskins Join WAITRESS UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Further casting has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit romantic musical comedy WAITRESS, with stage and screen stars Les Dennis as Joe and Sandra Marvin as Becky, and West End star Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn.

They join the previously announced multi award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher as Jenna, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre from Saturday 28 March 2026.

Les Dennis is one of the UK's best-known entertainers with a career in showbusiness spanning over 50 years. His West End credits include Inside Number 9: Stage Fright at the Wyndham's Theatre, Grandad Trotter in Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, Wilbur in Hairspray opposite Michael Ball at the London Coliseum, King Arthur in Spamalot, Amos Hart in Chicago and Bill in Me and My Girl. His touring theatre credits include 42nd Street, Art, Legally Blonde, High School Musical 2 and Uncle Fester in the musical comedy The Addams Family. His many TV credits include Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street and a fictional version of himself in Extras.

Sandra Marvin returns to the role of Becky having previously starred in Waitress both in the West End and on tour. Her many theatre credits include Rabby in Fat Ham at the RSC, Angelique in the UK and Ireland tour of & Juliet, Martha in White Christmas at Sheffield Theatres, Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act both in the West End and UK tour, Mrs Fezziwig/Mrs Mops in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, City of Angels and Committee at The Donmar Warehouse, Miss Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Queenie in Show Boat at the New London Theatre, Rose in Stepping Out at the Vaudeville Theatre, Porgy and Bess at the Savoy Theatre and Ragtime and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Her other credits include Bagdad Café at the Old Vic Theatre, Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic and on tour in the US and Mama Morton in Chicago at Leicester Curve. On screen Sandra is known for playing Jessie Grant/Dingle in Emmerdale and Patricia Williams in Call the Midwife. In 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22-date sold-out Before the Dawn concerts and features on her live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy Award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film, Gravity.

Evelyn Hoskins returns to the role of Dawn having previously starred in Waitress both in the West End and on tour. She most recently reprised her role of Carol Van Deusen in 42 Balloons at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, having previously played at the Vaudeville Theatre and Lowry, Salford. Evelyn's other stage credits include Something Rotten! in concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Gyspy at the Mill at Sonning, Carrie at the Southwark Playhouse, as well as originating the role of Thea in the London production of Spring Awakening at the Lyric Hammersmith and Novello Theatre.

Carrie Hope Fletcher is an actress, author and vlogger. Her many theatre credits include Jovie in Elf the Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, the title role in the UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane, Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family UK and Ireland tour, all of which won her a Best Actress in a Musical award at the WhatsOnStage Awards. Further credits include Once – In Concert at the London Palladium, Treason – The Musical Concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Elizabeth in The Crown Jewels at the Garrick Theatre and on tour, Grusha in The Caucasian Chalk Circle at the Rose Theatre, Fantine in Les Misérables: The Concert at the Gielgud Theatre, Eponine in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, winning a WhatOnStage award for Best Takeover in a Role, and Beth in Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds arena tour.

WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Celebrating 10 years of production, WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7th March 2019. The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, Holland, a French language production in Canada, a Spanish language production in Mexico, and coming this spring of 2026 an Australian production in Melbourne and Sydney.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.