Lee Latchford-Evans Joins Select Performances of the UK Tour of & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans will play Lance at select performances of the second leg of the UK tour of & Juliet. He is set to alternate the role with Ranj Singh who is performing at Wimbledon, Dublin, Bradford, Birmingham, Sheffield and Cardiff with Lee performing at Bristol, Aberdeen, Leicester, Woking, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Southend, Stoke, Newcastle and Truro.

The UK and Ireland tour of & JULIET opened at Manchester Opera House on 8 July 2024.

Lee joins current tour cast members Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Jack Danson as Romeo, Kyle Cox as Francois and Jordan Broatch as May and newly announced cast member Jay McGuiness who plays Shakespeare at all venues between Bristol and Nottingham in 2025.

Also in the cast are Harriet Caplan-Dean as Eleanor, Alexander Kranz as Lennox, Andilé Mabhena as Augustine / Dance Team, Liam Morris as Richard, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid as Lucy/Alternate Juliet, Michael Nelson as Henry, Toni Paise as Violet, Katie Ramshaw as Nell / Lady C Rosie Singha as Judith, Aaron Shales as Gregory / Dance Team, Nia Stephen as Imogen and Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Fletcher / Resident Director and Dance Captain.

Lee Latchford-Evans is best known for being one fifth of the UK pop phenomenon Steps. Steps are the UK’s most successful mixed gender pop group of all time with 14 top five singles, over 22 million record sales, 500 million streams, 11 sold out national tours, achieving numerous awards including the prestigious Brit Award, Attitude’s ‘Icon’ award and are now making history by becoming the first British mixed gender group to achieve a No1 in four consecutive decades. In 2024 Lee and his fellow band mates co-produced their own Musical Here & Now breaking all box office records at The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham where it played a limited run in November 2024. After its huge success, the musical will embark on a UK and Ireland tour in September 2025.

Lee has had a successful career on stage with some of his theatre credits including Teen Angel in Grease (West End), Christian in Wolfboy (Edinbrugh Fringe Festival), Ade in A Charmed Life (West End), Tristan Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small (UK Tour), Bob in Rita Sue & Bob Too (St Helens Theatre) and Niko Nikovsky in Eurobeat Moldova (Edinburgh Fringe Festival).

There is life after Romeo!

Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

& JULIET is a global success and has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End from 2019-2023, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. It can now also be seen around the globe with the North American Tour that started in September 2024 and the German premiere in October 2024. The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language and was also the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The full creative team for the UK and Ireland tour of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and Nina Van Houten(Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Arrangements and Orchestrations). Casting is by Stuart Burt.

& JULIET is presented by Max Martin and Tim Headington and is produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Rebecca Quigley.

Comments