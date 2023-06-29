Laura Dawkes and Jammy Kasongo Join the West End Cast of FROZEN

The pair joins on 27 September.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Laura Dawkes and Jammy Kasongo Join the West End Cast of FROZEN

 Laura Dawkes and Jammy Kasongo have joined the company of Frozen in London as Anna and Kristoff. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021 and will shortly be celebrating its second birthday in the West End, with the much-loved film on which it is based turning 10 later this year. The production has been playing to capacity houses, and received 7 WhatsOnStage Awards – the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

Laura Dawkes makes her professional stage debut as Anna and Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff will, from 27 September, play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall. Continuing as part of the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca BotterillLaura EmmittJemal FelixJordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt GillettDominic Adam GriffinJordan Livesey, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee JonesAoife Kenny, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop, Caitlin Tipping, Anna Woodside, and Rodney Vubya; who will be joined by Oliver Brenin, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), George Hinson, Jonathan Milton, and Ed Wade.

Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards® for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. It was written and directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2, which debuted in November 2019 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. 

Samantha Barks plays Elsa. For theatre, her work includes Chess (Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall / Tokyo International Forum Hall), Pretty Woman (Chicago and Broadway), The Last Five Years (St James Theatre), Amelie (Berkley Rep), City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Chicago (Hollywood Bowl), Oliver! (UK tour), Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre), and Cabaret (Birmingham Rep). She was one of the participants on the BBC series I’d Do Anything. For film, her credits include Tomorrow Morning, Chocolate Cake, For Love or Money, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger, Interlude in Prague, The Devil’s Harvest, The Christmas Candle and as Eponine in Les Misérables (recipient of Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer; and nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture). She also reprised her performance as Eponine for Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary.

Laura Dawkes plays Anna – this marks her professional stage debut.

Craig Gallivan plays Olaf. For theatre his work includes School of Rock (New London Theatre), Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace Theatre), Crime and Punishment (National Theatre), Days of Significance (RSC), The Long, The Short and The Tall (Sheffield Theatres), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Oliver! (UK tours). For television, his work includes Stella (as series regular Luke), Torchwood, Footballer’s Wives (as series regular Callum Watson) and Care; and for film, The Edge of Love.

Oliver Ormson plays Hans. For theatre, his work includes Back to the Future The Musical (Opera House Manchester), High Fidelity (Turbine Theatre), Cats (Kilworth House), Nerds, Protagonists (The Other Palace), The Addams Family (UK and international tours), The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Sopranos vs Tenors (European tour), and Hairspray (Aberystwyth Arts Centre). Television includes West Side Story (Reef Television/BBC Symphony Orchestra).

Jammy Kasongo plays Kristoff. For theatre, his credits include Brief Encounter (New Wolsey Theatre), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre), Hair (Waterloo Vaults), Grand Hotel (Southwark Playhouse), and Superior Donuts (Capitol Stage Sacramento CA). For television, his work includes The Diplomat; and for film, Cassette.

Richard Frame plays Weselton. For theatre, his work includes The Lion King (as Timon from 2013 to 2018, Lyceum Theatre), Blue Remembered Hills (Theatre on the Fly), Pocket Comedy (UK tour), Richard III, The Comedy of Errors (The Watermill Theatre), London Assurance (National Theatre), A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Merchant of Venice (Propeller), Absolute Beginners (Lyric Hammersmith), Promises, Promises (Sheffield Theatres), Love’s Labour’s Lost and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre). For television, his work includes The Beast Must Die, Outnumbered, The Hollow Crown – Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, Family Affairs (as series regular Damian), Wire in the Blood, Hearts and Bones, and Hope and Glory; and for film London Road.

Mikayla Jade makes her professional stage and West End debut playing Sven. Originally from Australia, she is an actress and stuntwoman. For film, her work includes Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Old Guard and Wonder Woman 1984.

Ashley Birchall plays Sven. For theatre, his work includes Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Oklahoma! (Kilworth House), Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre), Pet Shop Boys: Inner Sanctum (Royal Opera House), Tommy (Greenwich Theatre), Starlight Express (Germany), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre). For film, his work includes Mary Poppins Returns.

Photo Credit: Roy Baron © Disney



