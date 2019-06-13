Last Chance To See ROSMERSHOLM At The Duke Of York's Theatre

Audiences have just over 4 weeks to see Sonia Friedman Production's critically acclaimed Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre. Henrik Ibsen's classic examination of a country in state of political flux has been adapted by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Ian Rickson. Tom Burke plays the soulful John Rosmer, Hayley Atwell is the free-spirited Rebecca West, and Giles Terera is Andreas Kroll, a powerful moral voice. The cast also includes Lucy Briers as Mrs Helseth, Jake Fairbrother as Peter Mortensgaard and Peter Wight as Ulrik Brendel.

An election looming. A country on the brink. A rabid press baying for blood. At the centre of the storm is Rosmer's home, the grand house of an influential dynasty. This is where the future will be decided by John Rosmer - a man torn between the idealised hope of the future and the ghosts of his past.

The production is accompanied by set and costumes by Rae Smith, lighting by Neil Austin, music by Stephen Warbeck and sound by Gregory Clarke. Casting is by Amy Ball CDG.

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions

With Brenda Leff, Colin Callender, John Gore, Bradford W. Edgerton Living Trust, 1001 Nights Productions, Burnt Umber Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions.





