LIFE OF PI, THE DRIFTERS GIRL & More Set for Upcoming New Victoria Theatre Season

The New Victoria Theatre in Woking has released their newest Click Here announcing full details of their upcoming season, which will see award-winning plays and musicals visit the Surrey venue alongside a collection of the UK's most acclaimed comedians.

Alongside the brochure, the theatre has also announced the unveiling of upgraded seating in both the Stalls and Royal Circle tiers of the auditorium. This marks the first complete renovation of the auditorium seating in its three-decade history.

The upcoming Woking season will welcome a plethora of internationally acclaimed performers including Joe Absolom and Ben Onwukwe in the stage adaptation of Stephen King's The Shawshank Redemption (from 17-22 April); Kym Marsh in the Take That musical Greatest Days (from 5-10 June); Craig Revel Horwood in the classic musical Annie (from 19-24 June); Clive Mantle, Katie McGlynn and George Rainsford in Peter James' thriller Wish You Were Dead (from 25-29 July); Samantha Womack, Michael Praed, Faye Tozer and Les Dennis in the iconic song-and-dance spectacular 42nd Street (from 18-23 September), Helen George in The King and I (from 26-30 September) and Joanne Clifton in Shrek the Musical (from 30 October - 4 November).

The theatre will also welcome high-profile productions, direct from the West End, including the musicals The Drifters Girl (from 21-25 November) and Pretty Woman: The Musical (from 27 November - 2 December) alongside the plays Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial (from 26-27 May) and Life of Pi (from 2-7 October). Other musical highlights include the acclaimed production of the award-winning musical Titanic the Musical (from 10-15 July), which celebrates ten years since the production's London premiere; the iconic production of The Rocky Horror Show (from 17-22 July) as part of its 50th anniversary tour and the award-winning musical The Bodyguard (from 23-28 October),

Alongside the theatre's theatrical offerings, New Victoria Theatre will also welcome major comedians to their stage including Russell Howard (6 April), Michael McIntyre (11-12 May), Frankie Boyle (14 May), Dara Ó Briain (17 June) and Jimmy Carr (5 August). Emma Kenny, one of the UK's most notable psychological therapists, will also take to the stage with The Serial Killer Next Door (13 June).

The newly-announced season will also include acclaimed musical tribute acts That'll Be The Day (4 May), Majesty - A Tribute To Queen (3 June), The McCartney Songbook (11 June), The ELO Experience (15 June), Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story (1 July), Walk Right Back - The Everly Brothers Story (9 July) and Mania - The ABBA Tribute (25 August).

Family offerings in the season include Pigs Might Fly (30-31 May), Ministry of Science LIVE (2 July), Pop Princesses (16 July) and Dragons and Mythical Beasts (22-24 August).

The venue's smaller space, the Rhoda McGaw Theatre, will continue to host a plethora of Woking's community groups, societies and performing arts schools alongside programming. The upcoming season's shows include Buffy Revamped (28 May), The George Harrison Project (30 July), The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland (22-24 August), Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age (2 September) and Santa's Magical Gift (17-24 December).

Theatre Director, JJ Almond, said, "We're only a few months into 2023 but with new seats, sold-out shows and a packed programme, it's already been quite the year! After three decades we have retired the seats from the Stalls and Royal Circle. They've served us well, seating a staggering 9 million visitors across 9,000 performances! 952 seats are now in the spotlight to welcome the next generation of theatregoers. There has been plenty of off-stage excitement throughout our venues in the last few months as Nova Cinema celebrated the film awards season, audiences enjoyed a jam-packed programme at the Rhoda McGaw and we practised our bows and curtseys when we received a royal visit from HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. We look forward to welcoming our loyal audiences through the doors throughout the rest of the year!"

For more information about New Victoria Theatre Woking's shows and venues Click Here or physical brochures can be collected from the venue's box office.