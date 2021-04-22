LES MISERABLES UK and Ireland Tour Will Reopen on 24 November

Full touring dates have been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of the Boublil and Schönberg's "LES MISERABLES".

The musical will open at Glasgow Theatre Royal on 24 November 2021 where it will run until 1 January 2022. Check out the full list of tour dates below!

As previously announced, the cast will include Dean Chisnall as 'Jean Valjean', Nic Greenshields as 'Javert' and Katie Hall as 'Fantine' with full casting to be announced soon.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of "Les Misérables" in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm. Originally touring the UK throughout 2009/10, concluding with a season at the Barbican, it has also played across the globe including Broadway where the Huffington Post proclaimed this new production, "Sizzles for the 21st Century" and the New York Times called it, "Thrilling, Spectacular and Unforgettable". This production opened triumphantly in the West End at the Sondheim Theatre in January 2020 to critical acclaim, and it will reopen there in September 2021 following a limited run of The Staged Concert. It will also open in Tokyo in May 2021 and will commence another tour of North America in Autumn 2022. It has firmly been embraced by modern audiences everywhere as a Les Mis for the 21st century. The tour of this production has sold out in record breaking time in each venue it has played since opening in 2018.

This production inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne. This brilliant new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, and has to date already been seen in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent score of "LES MISERABLES" includes the songs, "I Dreamed a Dream", "On My Own", "Stars", "Bring Him Home", "Do You Hear the People Sing?", "One Day More", "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables", "Master Of The House" and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, "LES MISERABLES" is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of "LES MISERABLES" is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original "LES MISERABLES" orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, projections by Fifty-Nine Productions and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Graham Hurman.

Tour Dates:

GLASGOW THEATRE ROYAL

Wednesday 24 November 2021- Saturday 1 January 2022

ON SALE NOW

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

Wednesday 5 - Saturday 22 January 2022

ON SALE FRIDAY 23 APRIL 2021

BORD GÁIS ENERGY THEATRE DUBLIN

Tuesday 8 - Saturday 26 February 2022

ON SALE FRIDAY 14 MAY 2021

MAYFLOWER THEATRE SOUTHAMPTON

Tuesday 8 - Saturday 26 March 2022

ON SALE THURSDAY 6 MAY 2021

THE LOWRY SALFORD

Tuesday 29 March - Saturday 23 April 2022

ON SALE NOW

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

Tuesday 26 April - Saturday 21 May 2022

ON SALE SOON

THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH

Tuesday 24 May - Saturday 11 June 2022

ON SALE SOON

HULL NEW THEATRE

Wednesday 15 June - Saturday 9 July 2022

ON SALE NOW

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

Tuesday 12 July - Saturday 6 August 2022

ON SALE NOW

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

Tuesday 9 - Saturday 27 August 2022

ON SALE NOW

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Wednesday 31 August - Saturday 24 September 2022

ON SALE NOW

THE MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

Friday 30 September - Saturday 29 October 2022

ON SALE NOW

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

Tuesday 1 - Saturday 19 November 2022

ON SALE SOON

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

Thursday 24 November - Saturday 10 December 2022

ON SALE NOW

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE CARDIFF

Tuesday 13 December 2022 - Saturday 14 January 2023

ON SALE FRIDAY 14 MAY 2021