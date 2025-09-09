LES MISERABLES, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, HAMILTON, and OLIVER! Extend in the West End Until October 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cameron Mackintosh has announced that LES MISÉRABLES, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, HAMILTON & OLIVER! will all extend booking until October 2026.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “These four great classic musicals have all enjoyed a record-breaking year at the box-office so we are delighted to announce that the public can now make plans to book tickets right through till October 2026 - London is the only place in the UK you will be able to see these unforgettable shows next year.”

Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre will extend its booking from Monday 30 March until Saturday 3 October 2026. The extension will go on sale today, Monday 8 September, from 11:00am.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre will extend its booking from Monday 30 March until Saturday 3 October 2026. The extension will go on sale on Monday 22 September from 11:00am.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's HAMILTON at the Victoria Palace Theatre will extend its booking from Monday 30 March 2026 to Saturday 3 October 2026. The extension will go on sale on Monday 15 September from 11:00am.

Lionel Bart's OLIVER! at the Gielgud Theatre will extend its booking from Tuesday 31 March to Sunday 4 October 2026. The extension will go on sale on Monday 22 September from 11:00am.