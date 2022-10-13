Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA BOHEME Comes to Cinemas Next Week

La bohème will be broadcast live from Covent Garden to 900 cinemas in 34 countries around the world.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  
LA BOHEME Comes to Cinemas Next Week

Next week, Puccini's opera of passion, friendship and heartbreak hits the big screen. On Thursday 20 October 2022, La bohème will be broadcast live from Covent Garden to 900 cinemas in 34 countries around the world.

Puccini's masterpiece has enchanted audiences since its premiere in 1896, quickly becoming one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide. Richard Jones' production offers superb lighting by Mimi Jordan Sherin and stunning sets and costumes by Stewart Laing - starting with a freezing garret under the stars, and perfectly evoking fin-de-siècle Paris. A timeless love story, it is both the perfect starter opera for cinema fans, and a treat for even the most seasoned operagoers.

Kevin John Edusei makes his Royal Opera debut conducting a world-class, international cast: American soprano Ailyn Pérez as Mimì; Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez as Rodolfo; Moldovan baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky as Marcello; Australian-American soprano Danielle De Niese as Musetta; British baritone Ross Ramgobin as Schaunard; and British bass-baritone Michael Mofidian as Colline. Encore screenings will run from Sunday 23 October 2022.

Our cinema programme has brought opera and ballet to audiences across the globe since 2008. For the 2022/23 Season, an astonishing 13 productions from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera will be broadcast to more than 1,300 cinemas from the UK all the way to New Zealand. Each broadcast offers audiences the best seat in the house, and includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and insights into the rehearsal process. The programme forms an integral part of our plan to secure our future, expand audiences and continue to help facilitate the vital recovery of cinema domestically and internationally.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ariana DeBose to Perform at the London Palladium in April 2023Ariana DeBose to Perform at the London Palladium in April 2023
October 13, 2022

Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE will appear live in concert at the London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023 with Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala.
Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
October 13, 2022

After award-winning success in New York, the interactive musical Stranger Sings parody is making its UK premiere at London’s’ Vault Theatre. The production runs through 15 January. Get a first look at photos here!
James Dacre To Step Down As Artistic Director Of Royal & Derngate TheatresJames Dacre To Step Down As Artistic Director Of Royal & Derngate Theatres
October 13, 2022

James Dacre has announced he will step down after a decade as Artistic Director at Royal & Derngate at the completion of the venue's 2022/23 Made in Northampton season next year - its most ambitious and far reaching programme to date. 
New Concert Venue and Education Centre To Open From World Heart BeatNew Concert Venue and Education Centre To Open From World Heart Beat
October 13, 2022

This November, leading music charity World Heart Beat is to open its doors to a new performance and music education centre in the heart of Nine Elms as part of the ongoing expansion of Embassy Gardens. World Heart Beat at Embassy Gardens will mark the first time London has welcomed a new concert hall in the capital since the opening of Kings Place in 2008.
Cast Announced For IKARIA Coming To London This NovemberCast Announced For IKARIA Coming To London This November
October 13, 2022

Tightrope Theatre has announced the cast for Ikaria coming to London this November. Developed by Tightrope Theatre with support from New Diorama Theatre, Ikaria will open at the Old Red Lion Theatre on Tuesday 8th November 2022.