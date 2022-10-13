LA BOHEME Comes to Cinemas Next Week

Next week, Puccini's opera of passion, friendship and heartbreak hits the big screen. On Thursday 20 October 2022, La bohème will be broadcast live from Covent Garden to 900 cinemas in 34 countries around the world.

Puccini's masterpiece has enchanted audiences since its premiere in 1896, quickly becoming one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide. Richard Jones' production offers superb lighting by Mimi Jordan Sherin and stunning sets and costumes by Stewart Laing - starting with a freezing garret under the stars, and perfectly evoking fin-de-siècle Paris. A timeless love story, it is both the perfect starter opera for cinema fans, and a treat for even the most seasoned operagoers.

Kevin John Edusei makes his Royal Opera debut conducting a world-class, international cast: American soprano Ailyn Pérez as Mimì; Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez as Rodolfo; Moldovan baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky as Marcello; Australian-American soprano Danielle De Niese as Musetta; British baritone Ross Ramgobin as Schaunard; and British bass-baritone Michael Mofidian as Colline. Encore screenings will run from Sunday 23 October 2022.

Our cinema programme has brought opera and ballet to audiences across the globe since 2008. For the 2022/23 Season, an astonishing 13 productions from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera will be broadcast to more than 1,300 cinemas from the UK all the way to New Zealand. Each broadcast offers audiences the best seat in the house, and includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and insights into the rehearsal process. The programme forms an integral part of our plan to secure our future, expand audiences and continue to help facilitate the vital recovery of cinema domestically and internationally.