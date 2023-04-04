Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kuumba Nia Arts Present Award Winning SOLD, 26 April

The forgotten true story of Mary Prince, a woman born into enslavement whose writings inspired an abolitionist movement.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Kuumba Nia Arts Present Award Winning SOLD, 26 April

Kuumba Nia Arts and unlock the chains collective in association with House Southeast Theatre Network present SOLD written by Amantha Edmead, directed by Euton Daley MBE.

The forgotten true story of Mary Prince, a woman born into enslavement whose writings inspired an abolitionist movement

Inspired by the storytelling traditions of the West African Griot, SOLD tells the true story of Mary Prince, an enslaved African heritage woman born in the British colony of Bermuda. She went on to become an autobiographer and champion of freedom. Her book had an electrifying effect on the abolitionist movement, helping to free many Africans in bondage. Her words, of the harsh realities of enslavement, and how it felt to be separated from loved ones and to be owned, bought and sold, gave voice to those that are often silent, silenced, ignored or spoken for.

Kuumba Nia Arts and Unlock the Chains Collective tell this forgotten story through song, live drumming and dance. For the 2023 tour the two-hand cast features the 'magnetic' actor Lola May and Amra Anderson, and established name in the world music scene, having graced many national and international stages as a dancer, performer and percussionist. Lola, recently appeared as Dido in Dash Art's 'Dido's Bar', and in the acclaimed 'Protests, Hymns and Caskets' at the Coventry Shoot Festival. Amra recently toured with the legendary Afro-beats band Osibisa promoting their new album.

SOLD has won five awards and is returning to London, from a successful international tour and as part of a tour to the southeast of England, for the first time since winning OFFie awards in 2022 for Lead and Supporting Performances in a Play. With house southeast theatre network, the show is visiting 18 venues in the southeast from Norfolk to Hampshire, and Oxfordshire to Kent.

The show takes on even greater resonance as we move into the 75th anniversary of the Windrush ship arrival. Today more people and institutions scrutinise the origins of their wealth to discover connections with the Transatlantic Slave Trade and are working towards making reparations, most recently, the Mayor of London, Cambridge University and the Guardian newspaper.

Running time 60 minutes (plus Q&A 20 minutes) Suitable for ages 11+ Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES Wednesday 26 April 7.30pm Tickets £15 Book online Click Here Book by phone 020 8858 7755 Book by email boxoffice@greenwichtheatre.org.uk.




Pinch Punch Presents LOCOMOTIVE FOR MURDER: THE IMPROVISED WHODUNNIT  Photo
Pinch Punch Presents LOCOMOTIVE FOR MURDER: THE IMPROVISED WHODUNNIT 
Pinch Punch welcome you aboard Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit, a totally improvised, totally outrageous murder mystery, where killing the cast and cracking the case is in your hands. Expect dubious accents and shaky alibis, along with thrills, spills, and good old-fashioned kills. 
Production Team Revealed For CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS at Chester Cathedral This Summer Photo
Production Team Revealed For CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS at Chester Cathedral This Summer
The production team has been announced for the 2023 cycle of the Chester Mystery Plays, the UK's largest regularly produced community theatre production.
A WORLD DIVIDED World Premiere to Open at Milton Keynes Theatre This Month Photo
A WORLD DIVIDED World Premiere to Open at Milton Keynes Theatre This Month
The World Premiere of brand new musical A World Divided will open for one night only at Milton Keynes Theatre on 17 April followed by an additional performance at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 26 May.
Arcola Theatres Grimeborn Opera Festival to Return for 16th Year This Summer Photo
Arcola Theatre's Grimeborn Opera Festival to Return for 16th Year This Summer
Arcola Theatre has announced the full programme of productions in the 2023 Grimeborn Opera Festival, which is returning for its 16th year.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Amy Di Bartolomeo Sings 'Promises' From GLORY RIDE World PremiereVideo: Amy Di Bartolomeo Sings 'Promises' From GLORY RIDE World Premiere
April 4, 2023

Watch Amy Di Bartolomeo sing “Promises' from the world premiere of Glory Ride at London’s Charing Cross Theatre.
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Recording Will Be Released in MayOPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Recording Will Be Released in May
April 4, 2023

The full Original London Cast Recording of the critically acclaimed  Operation Mincemeat – A New Musical will be released on Friday, 12th May 2023.  Listen to the first track from the album here!
THE BUTTERFLY PROJECT is Now Showing at artsdepotTHE BUTTERFLY PROJECT is Now Showing at artsdepot
April 4, 2023

​​​​​​​Working in collaboration with British East and Southeast Asian (BESEA) creatives, Undone Theatre associate artist Joey Jepps have launched a new exhibittion in response to the use of yellow-face in opera. Alongside the show, Undone Theatre have curated a free exhibition documenting their research on the topic and platforming BESEA creatives.
Classical Crowdfunded Concert Series Noisenights Will Host Festival-Style Summer SeriesClassical Crowdfunded Concert Series Noisenights Will Host Festival-Style Summer Series
April 4, 2023

through the noise, the organisation working to further the reach of live classical music, has announced that its acclaimed crowdfunded concert series in clubs, noisenights, will launch its first outdoor season with a festival-style summer residency at The Speakeasy in Dalston from July.
Photos: First Look at the Ninth Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTIONPhotos: First Look at the Ninth Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
April 4, 2023

All new photos have been released for the ninth cast of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution which has recently extended its run at London County Hall until 28 April 2024, making it London’s longest running site specific theatre production.
share