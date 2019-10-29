King's Head Theatre Announces Spring 2020 Season

The King's Head Theatre's 50th anniversary year begins with four exciting, provocative productions that reflect the breadth of the historic London venue's programme. Encompassing a world premiere, a brand new English version of a celebrated opera, a popular revival and an inventive take on a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta, each piece in the season explores love and intimacy across boundaries - whether societal, physical or emotional.

The season consists of:

A revival of Tom Wright's 2019 play Undetectable by popular demand following a critically-acclaimed run in March 2019. This tender, funny and uplifting love story explores the intricate emotions, moral dilemmas and personal demons we all take to bed with us. Directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair.

Charles Court Opera's audacious new take on Gilbert & Sullivan's razor sharp satire of power, privilege and parliamentary democracy, Iolanthe. Can a half-fairy, half-human Strephon get his plan to marry the lovely Phyllis passed by an incompetent Houses of Parliament? Directed by John Savournin.

The world premiere of No Strings Attached by 'magnificent new talent' Charles Enstie. Recently announced as the 2019 winner of the Adrian Pagan Award for new writing, this electrifying two-hander explores same-sex relationships and family ties in working class London. Directed by Aileen Gonsalves.

A brand new English version of Verdi's monumental epic, Aida. Transposed to a present day world of border controls and mass migration, this thrilling production pits Aida's desperate flight from her homeland to the UK against her doomed romance with Radames. Directed by Adam Spreadbury-Maher.

Artistic Director, Adam Spreadbury-Maher, says: 'We're kicking off what may well turn out to be the most momentous year in the King's Head Theatre's history with four fantastic productions that embrace everything we stand for - championing bold new voices such as Charles Entsie, staging high quality and accessible opera or celebrating LGBTQI+ stories and artists. I am incredibly proud of this season, which explores many different forms of love across many different kinds of boundaries, and cannot wait to share these wonderful shows with our audiences next Spring.'

Tickets for the Spring 2020 season go on sale to Friends and Supporters of the King's Head Theatre at 1.00pm today. Public booking opens on Friday 1 November at 10.00am. There will be £10 Under 30 tickets available every Tuesday and £5 unwaged tickets every matinee.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You