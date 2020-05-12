Kevin McNally to Appear on Playbox Theatre's CHATTERBOX

On 17th April, 16.00 (BST), Playbox Theatre launched the first in an ongoing series of online interviews with renowned performers and artists from across the world. Hosted via ZOOM Webinar, 100 participants, predominantly members of Playbox Theatre, can take part in the interviews via a live Q&A with the panellists. The interviews are also streamed live via YouTube.

This week's guest is Kevin McNally!

A graduate of RADA in the mid-70's Kevin is one of only three actors to appear in all five PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN films as Joshamee Gibbs. His other film and TV credits include: JOHNNY ENGLISH, THE CROWN, CATHERINE THE GREAT (with Helen Mirren), FLEABAG, DOWNTON ABBEY, VALKYRIE (with Tom Cruise) and SUPERNATURAL. His theatre work includes: HAMLET (with Jude Law), HAY FEVER (with Olivia Coleman), and most recently he took the title in KING LEAR (Globe Theatre).

The live stream will be hosted via YouTube on Playbox's account:

youtube.com/playboxtheatre.

The interviews are hosted by Playbox Associate Artist, Alumni and actor Calum Finlay. He said: "Playbox Theatre was, and continues to be, an incredible resource for young people who have an interest in the arts - whether you want to act, work backstage, make films or join the circus, Playbox has a workshop that can help you explore those ambitions. The training I received nearly 15 years ago was fundamental in me achieving a place at LAMDA and continuing to work as an actor. I hope these interviews will inspire young people in isolation as well as introduce the fantastic work Playbox does to a wider audience."





