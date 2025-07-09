Kerry Ellis and The Fulltone Orchestra to Perform at London’s Cadogan Hall

The Fulltone Orchestra will perform at Cadogan Hall with a 40-piece symphony orchestra and a very special guest: the West End’s leading lady, Kerry Ellis.



On Monday 1st September, the prestigious Cadogan Hall will come alive with the sound of some of the most iconic and beloved music ever written for stage and screen. From cinematic masterpieces to Broadway blockbusters and West End wonders, this promises to be a night of spectacular sound and spellbinding performance.



Known for her powerhouse vocals and trailblazing performances in Wicked, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables, Chess, and Oliver!, Kerry Ellis takes centre stage in a way you’ve never seen or heard before. Backed by the sheer force of The Fulltone Orchestra, Ellis will breathe new life into familiar favourites, as well as uncover hidden gems, in a performance that’s as bold and breathtaking as it is intimate and emotionally charged.



Whether you’re a devoted theatre-goer, a film music enthusiast, or simply someone who loves being blown away by the power of live performance, this one-night-only concert will be a highlight of the musical calendar. A glorious night of massive music. A world-class orchestra. One unforgettable voice.

