Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker Will Perform in GRAVITY at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker have all performed on the West End and Broadway stage. Now, for one performance at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, these musical theatre icons unite for GRAVITY â€“ a spectacular celebration of the roles that defined them, the songs that shaped them and the journey that made them stars.

Expect an electrifying afternoon of showstopping anthems, career-defining performances and thrilling surprises, as three of the most celebrated leading ladies in modern musical theatre take flight in a spectacular concert event, set to be the most-anticipated of the summer.

GRAVITY is co-created and produced by Simon Schofield and Scott Garnham for Sisco Entertainment with Musical Direction by James Doughty. Please note, this is not a performance of, not affiliated with the show Wicked.

Kerry is widely recognised as a leading lady of West End and Broadway musicals, with a number of starring roles in London, New York, and around the world. She has achieved chart-topping success as a recording artist signed to both Decca Records and Sony Music.

Kerry originated the role of Meat, in Queen's â€˜We Will Rock You' and was the first British Elphaba in the worldwide smash, â€˜Wicked', for which she won the 2008 Whatsonstage.com Award for â€˜Best Takeover in a Role'. She then headed to Broadway to play Elphaba at the Gershwin Theater, where she won the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favourite Female Breakthrough Performance, before returning to London in the role.

Her other leading West End credits include Grizabella in â€˜Cats', Nancy in â€˜Oliver!', Eliza Doolittle in â€˜My Fair Lady', Ellen in â€˜Miss Saigon', Fantine in â€˜Les MisÃ©rables', Sara in â€˜Murder Ballad' and Alice in â€˜Wonderland'.

In 2022 Kerry played Reno Sweeney in â€˜Anything Goes' at the Barbican to huge acclaim, toured arena's across the UK with Queen Machine and headlined a huge concert in Japan on their biggest TV network.

Kerry continues her long term working relationship with Brian May. They have toured the UK and Europe extensively. They released their album â€˜Golden Days' to great acclaim and continue to work and record together.

She is one of the most sought after singers in the UK, and also performs her concerts all over the world. She has now released 4 seasons of her highly successful podcast Keep Calm and Kerry On, and recently released her autobiography, â€˜From Bumpkin to Broadway'. Her new album of brand new material, â€˜Kings and Queens', was released in 2023 to great critical acclaim, and Kerry held a concert to launch the record at London's Adelphi Theatre. She recently completed a run in her first Shakespeare play, playing Titania in â€˜A Midsummer Night's Dream'.

Kerry has recently complete an extensive 60 date tour of the UK to promote her new book, â€˜Queen of the West End'. Following this she played the role of Cruella in the new musical adaptation of '101 Dalmatians'. She will start 2025 with the starring role in â€˜If / Then' at The Savoy Theatre, before headlining a new solo concert in Shanghai.

Theatre: Ruth Sherwood in Wonderful Town (Opera Holland Park); Sarah Parker in Mimma (Cadogan Hall), Daisy in Side Show (Southwark Playhouse); Adelaide in Guys and Dolls (UK tour); Elphaba in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre); Glinda in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre); Mrs D in the world premiere of The Waterbabies (Leicester Curve Theatre); Soloist in Judy (UK tour); The Woman in Tell Me On A Sunday (International); Eva Peron in Evita (UK tour); Grizabella in Cats (Cyprus); Debbie in Debbie Does Dallas (Edinburgh Festival); Mimi in Guys and Dolls (Piccadilly Theatre); Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (UK tour); Jan in Grease (Victoria Palace Theatre and UK tour); Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK tour).

Recordings: Bedtime Baby; You and I; Here Comes the Sun (Big Hand Recordings - 2012); It's Time (Silva Screen - 2013); For You, For Me (Big Hand Recordings 2018) ; Bond and Beyond (EP -2014) Louise can also be heard on albums Christmas in New York, The Route to Happiness, Lift, Scrapbook, More With Every Line, All Things in Time, Songs, Somewhere In The Audience.

Concerts: Louise has opened The Festival of Remembrance in the presence of The Royal Family which was broadcast live on BBC One. Louise has performed as a guest artist for Josh Groban on his UK and European concert tour and was invited back to perform with him at The O2 Arena in 2018.Â As a soloist Louise has performed with many orchestras including The BBC Concert Orchestra, The London Concert Orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The John Wilson Orchestra, The Halle Orchestra, The Camerata, The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, The Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and many more. Louise has performed solo shows at The Other Palace, The Leicester Square Theatre, The Prince Edward Theatre, London (with Kerry Ellis) and performed The National Anthem at the Capital One Cup Final (Wembley Stadium), in Stars of The West End, a UK tour with Kerry Ellis, and most recently as Lady Serina Stanwick in the world premiere of At Last It's Summer in concert and Daisy Hilton in Side Show in concert both at The London Palladium.

Radio, Television, Film and Presenter: Louise will feature in the upcoming WICKED feature film set for release in November 2024. In television, Lois Lane in BBC Proms Kiss Me Kate (BBC television broadcast); Gershwin In Hollywood (BBC television broadcast), Cole Porter in Hollywood (BBC television broadcast), The Warner Brothers Story (BBC television broadcast); The voice of Clara in Confused.com (television commercial). Louise is a regular guest for BBC Radio 2 and has also presented her own radio show for Magic FM. Louise was a guest presenter for The Olivier Awards Live at The Piazza and Westend Live in London's Trafalgar Square.

Rachel Tucker's work in theatre includes The Great Gatsby at the London Coliseum (As Myrtle), Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre (As Persephone), Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre (as Norma Desmond), Come From Away in the West End and on Broadway (2019 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical and 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical); Wicked in the West End, on Broadway and as part of the London 10th Anniversary Cast (as Elphaba); Communicating Doors at the Menier Chocolate Factory; The Last Ship at Neil Simon Theatre, New York and Bank of America Theatre, Chicago; Farragut North at Southwark Playhouse, We Will Rock You at the Dominion (As Meat); Wild About You at Theatre Royal Drury Lane; John and Jen (as Jen; 2022 OFFIE Award for Best Lead Performance in a Musical) and Songs for a New World at London Palladium.

TV includes Call The Midwife (BBC), Hope Street (BBC), Informer (BBC1/Neal Street Productions).

Film includes Wicked, Prison (Sun Days) and Frayed (Horizon Film).

Concert includes Sideshow at London Palladium; Do You Hear the People Sing? at Sydney Opera House/Melbourne Arts Centre and The Hollywood Bowl; and New Year's Concert at Japan Theatre Orb.

