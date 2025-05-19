Keala Settle and Priyanka Join the Cast of THE DIANA MIXTAPE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Concert. Biopic. Musical. THE DIANA MIXTAPE is a brand-new production from Director/Producer Christopher D. Clegg, that will have its world premiere in London at Here @Outernet this summer, from 28 July – 10 August 2025, with a press performance on 31 July 8pm.

You are cordially invited to join our Di, for the gig of a lifetime…quite literally!

Using the biggest hits from the biggest divas of the 21st century, The Diana Mixtape re-tells the People’s Princesses story in an all new way. The all-star cast, iconic fashion twists, incredible live vocals, and fierce choreography blend together in this epic new piece of theatre that celebrates the life of the Princess, the Mother, the Wife, and the Woman who’s legacy still thrives today.

Featuring music originally performed by Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Jade, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Kylie Minogue and many more, this hilarious yet heartwarming musical gig is a guaranteed rollicking good time.

Brought to you by the creator and producer of DEATH DROP, COOL RIDER and GALS ALOUD, this high-octane royal romp is a love letter to Diana and her legacy as one of the most celebrated and adored figures in history. The show fuses genres and artforms to create a wholly original theatrical experience that lovingly brings Diana to the stage like never before.

Today’s announcement sees movie and theatre star Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman; WICKED Part 1 and 2, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre/Australia; Les Misérables, Broadway) joining the cast of THE DIANA MIXTAPE as ‘Queen Elizabeth II’ and Canada’s Drag Race Winner and pop star Priyanka joining the team of queens portraying Princess Diana.

Both will perform alongside Noel Sullivan (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, UK Tour; We Will Rock You, UK Tour) as ‘King Charles III’ and Lucinda Lawrence (Cool Rider, London Palladium; 9 to 5 The Musical, The Savoy Theatre) as ‘Queen Camilla.’

Together they join the previously announced drag royalty Courtney Act, Baby, Divina De Campo and Kitty Scott-Claus who play Diana (yes, they’re all playing Diana... it’s camp).

Further ensemble casting to be announced.

On joining the show, Keala Settle said: “I'm so excited I have been given the opportunity to portray a somewhat slightly more down to earth version of one of my greatest idols and one of our greatest leaders, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I also get to be onstage with some of the world's most renowned drag queens!!! Don't be jealous...just come join us! It's gonna be AN INCREDIBLE SUMMER!!!”

Stepping onto the stage as the world’s most adored Princess, Priyanka is no stranger to the UK. “Coming back to the UK has been on my bucket list since my sold out tour earlier this year," she explained. “I love my UK fans more than anything, they love my music so much and I can’t think of a better way to reunite with everyone than bringing Princess Diana to life night after night."

Creator and director Christopher D. Clegg said: “Wow! Having Priyanka, Keala, Noel and Lucinda join the line up of this epic new show feels correct. Diana was an icon, and our cast is full of them. Known for her love of fashion, dance, music.. and gays...this is the show that lifts up Diana and celebrates her life and the joy and love she brought to the world. The Diana Mixtape is part musical, part concert, part biopic. Featuring an incredible score of pop bangers from the biggest female artists of the 21st century, all sung live by the incredible cast, this retelling of the iconic story of the People’s Princess is as loving and heartfelt as it is fierce and fabulous. You’re going to be blown away… and we just know Ar’ Di would LOVE to see such a celebratory, fabulous, show of her life.”

Alongside creator, writer and director Christopher D. Clegg, this one-of-a-kind show is brought to life by musical direction and additional arrangements by Matthew Harvey, alongside choreographer Taz Hoesli, costume designer River Smith, wig designer River Medway, lighting designer Toby P. Darvill, dramaturg Geri Allen with video design by Adam Nightingale and, you guessed it, Christopher D. Clegg.

Courtney Act, is most known for being the winner of Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018 and runner up in Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but Act is no stranger to the theatre world, having performed as Killer Queen in the 2022 Australian arena tour of the We Will Rock You musical,

Divina De Campo, who is no stranger to theatre and has starred in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chicago and The SpongeBob Musical said, “Finally! I’m finally getting to work with the team at Tuckshop on this exciting new project and sharing the stage with so many other wonderful performers! I’m overjoyed to be onboard with what promises to be a hilarious joyful show.”

Rosé, finalist in US Drag Race season 13, said, “I am ecstatic to be returning home to the UK to create art utilizing my three favourite things: music, drag, and Princess Diana. What a thrill to be portraying actual royalty amongst drag royalty. I shaved my bloody moustache for this, so consider it MAJOR!”

Kitty Scott-Claus, who most recently was runner up on Drag Race Global All Stars, said, “Playing the people’s princess- sounds camp I’m in. Beyond thrilled to be back with Tuckshop working on this incredible show- I’m so excited for the craziness.”

