Kander and Ebb's CURTAINS Gets Its West End Premiere at Wyndham's Theatre

CURTAINS will premiere in London at Wyndham's Theatre, playing 38 performances from 13 December 2019 until 11 January 2020.

"CURTAINS" is currently delighting audiences and critics on tour across the UK and stars comedian, actor and singer Jason Manford as Detective 'Lt. Frank Cioffi'. He will be joined by Carley Stenson as 'Georgia Hendricks', Rebecca Lock as 'Carmen Bernstein', Samuel Holmes as 'Christopher Belling', Leah Barbara West as 'Niki Harris', Alan Burkitt as 'Bobby Pepper' and Andy Coxon as 'Aaron Fox'.

The producers said today 'We are incredibly proud of our show and delighted to be bringing it to the West End. The whole team have worked so hard to get the show to where it is today and we are thrilled we can show London audiences our wonderful production'.

This will mark the West End premiere of Kander and Ebb's musical which first premiered on Broadway in 2007 and ran until June 2008. The production was nominated for eight Tony awards, David Hyde Pierce took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role of 'Lt. Frank Cioffi' - the role now played by Jason Manford in the UK.

The cast is completed by Emma Caffrey as 'Bambi Bernet', Adam Rhys-Charles as 'Daryl Grady', Martin Callaghan as 'Oscar Shapiro', Minal Patel as 'Johnny Harmon' and Mark Sangster as 'Sidney Bernstein'. Joining them in the ensemble is, J.R. Ballantyne, Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Robin Kent, Thomas-Lee Kid, Ben Mundy, Gleanne Purcell Brown, Samuel John-Humphreys and Nia Jermin.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of 'Cabaret' and 'Chicago', this production tells the story of Jessica Cranshaw, star of the new Broadway-bound musical Robbin Hood, who has been murdered on stage on opening night! The entire cast and crew are suspects. Time to call in the local detective, Frank Cioffi, who just happens to be a huge musical theatre fan. With a nose for crime and an ear for music, Frank has his work cut out trying to find the killer whilst giving the show a lifeline.

The producing team is made up of Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment, Sally Horchow, Roger Horchow and Walport Productions. The production was originally produced on Broadway by Roger Berlind, Roger Horchow, Daryl Roth, Jane Bergere, Ted Hartley and Center Theatre Group. The American Premiere was produced at The Ahmanson Theatre by Center Theatre Group, LA's Theatre Company.

Music is by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb ("Cabaret" and "Chicago"), book by Rupert Holmes, original book and concept by Peter Stone with additional lyrics by John Kander and Rupert Holmes.

The production is directed by Paul Foster ("Kiss Me Kate" and "Annie Get Your Gun" for Sheffield Crucible), choreographer is Alistair David ("Ghost" West End and UK tour and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "The Sound of Music" both for Regent's Park Open Air), Musical Supervisor & Arrangements are by Sarah Travis (Curve Associate Artist, "Sweeney Todd", "Sister Act"), Set Design by David Woodhead, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design is by Tom Marshall and Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG.

The musical opened in Bromley on 4 October and has been delighting critics and audiences since. After its London run the show will continue on tour and will open on 14 January 2020 at New Wimbledon Theatre. The tour will then visit, Sunderland, Liverpool, Llandudno, Norwich, Northampton, Blackpool, Glasgow, Leicester, Wolverhampton before finishing its run in Southampton at the Mayflower Theatre on 11 April 2020.





