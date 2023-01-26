KWPR Announces The World Premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY

In the year of our Lord Nineteen-Hundred & Agatha, the inhabitants and guests of Garbadale Manor have their evening rudely interrupted by the untimely death of Sir Cecil.

Join the Usual Tired Old Tropes, ahem, Dynamic and Electrifying List of Suspects: the Monstrous Patriarch, the Drunken Son; the Maid with a Secret; the Butler with a Past, the Celebrated Psychic, the Longful Daughter; the Ostensibly Objective Rake; a Ghost-like Thing: all collide and commune in a raucous take on the stylings of Agatha Christie - with added Ghost. Or is there?"

So, there you have it... lost loves, hidden identities, twists and turns and comic misunderstandings - and you'll be pleased to hear, no incest.

Cast:

Holly Ashman

Christian Ballantyne

Helen Bang

Rosalind Blessed

Peter Rae

Zuzana Spacirova

Toby Wynn-Davies

Duncan Wilkins

Creative team:

Director: Helen Bang

Costume Designer: Lizzie Maria Thompson

Lighting Designer: Roel Fox

Movement Director: Kirsten Westdal

Company Stage Manager: Oettie Devriese

Art Design: Tim Jones

Publicity: Kevin Wilson for KWPR

Produced by Canonbie Productions

Trigger & Content Warnings: flickering lights - murder - death - mean people - antagonistic patriarchal behaviour - sibling rivalry - attitudes consistent with 1930's Daily Mail readers - an implied disdain for socialism - comedy enslavement - occasional breaking of the 4th wall - theatrical irreverence.