Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo's ONLY AN OCTAVE APART To Have UK Premiere at Wilton's Music Hall

Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo's critically-acclaimed 'Only An Octave Apart', a theatrically musical evening coalescing wildly divergent genres and voices, will get its UK premiere at historic Wilton's Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world.

'Only An Octave Apart' will play a month-long season from 28 September - 22 October.

Press night is Friday 30 September at 7.30pm.

Co-created and directed by Zack Winokur, 'Only An Octave Apart' will have music supervision by Thomas Bartlett, arrangements by Nico Muhly, and costume design by Jonathan Anderson for LOEWE and JW Anderson.

Visit OnlyAnOctaveApart.com or wiltons.org.uk for tickets.

'Only An Octave Apart' is Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo's joyous and surprising musical fantasia, reveling in everything strange and beautiful in the coexistence of contrasts - from Purcell's 17th century aria 'Dido's Lament' to Dido's early 2000s hit 'White Flag', from 'Autumn Leaves' to 'The Waters of March'. Co-created and directed by Winokur, 'Only an Octave Apart' celebrates the historical and the hysterical, from countertenor to counterculture.

These concerts are created with a dream team of collaborators including musical director Daniel

Schlosberg, set designer Carlos Soto (Solange, Robert Wilson, Lucinda Childs) and lighting designer John Torres (Taylor Mac, Robert Wilson, 'Hamlet' directed by Yaël Farber).

'Only An Octave Apart' is presented by Creative Partners Productions and Kindred Partners

in association with Justin Vivian Bond, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zack Winokur and St. Ann's Warehouse.

Justin Vivian Bond has garnered an OBIE Award, a Bessie Award, a Tony Award nomination, and an Ethyl Eichelberger Award. As one-half the the legendary Kiki and Herb and as a solo artist, their illustrious 30-year cabaret career has included headlining at Carnegie Hall, The Sydney Opera House, and appearances in films ('Shortbus', 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'). Their memoir 'Tango: My Childhood, Backwards and in High Heels' won the Lambda Literary Award for transgender non-fiction.

Grammy Award winner Anthony Roth Costanzo was named Musical America's 2019 Vocalist of the Year and is the exquisite star of Philip Glass' 'Akhnaten' which recently triumphed again at the Metropolitan Opera. He will appear at this year's Proms on 3 September at the spectacular space of Printworks London - a printing plant turned club venue - in 'Glass Handel', an operatic spectacle juxtaposing works by Philip Glass and Handel, featuring a specially commissioned work by Philip Glass.

In 'Only an Octave Apart', they express their queer identities through unique interpretations of classical, pop, and hybrids of the two, making the gendered history of the music their plaything. Whether invoking mythology or nature, romance or radical compassion, Bond and Costanzo carve new pathways between opera and politically subversive cabaret - two art forms that, as Bond puts it, "have been kept alive for generations by queens"- and allow old works to reveal surprising new stories.