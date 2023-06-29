Julian Clary Will Play Herod in UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Julian joins the previously announced lead cast, Ian McIntosh (Jesus), Shem Omari James (Judas) and Hannah Richardson (Mary).

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Julian Clary Will Play Herod in UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

 Julian Clary will play the role of Herod for the launch of the UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Julian joins the previously announced lead cast, Ian McIntosh (Jesus), Shem Omari James (Judas) and Hannah Richardson (Mary), playing Herod from 11 – 30 September and from 10 – 28 October, in Manchester, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Liverpool. Further casting to be announced.

Julian Clary said: ‘I am so thrilled to be a part of this amazing production and look forward to presenting my crazed, queer, imperious King Herod. I’m thinking Putin meets Cleopatra with a hint of Biggins.’

Produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions who present the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR embarks on a 2023/24 UK tour opening at Manchester’s Palace Theatre from 11 September 2023. It will then visit Newcastle, Hull, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Wolverhampton, Bradford, Nottingham, Ipswich, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leicester, Stoke, Bristol, Crawley, Southampton, Norwich, Eastbourne, Birmingham, Oxford, Wimbledon, Woking, Sunderland, Canterbury, Sheffield, Llandudno, Torquay, Dartford, Cheltenham, Blackpool, Bromley, Inverness and Truro*. Further tour dates are to be announced.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR’S iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time. Jesus Christ Superstar has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical’s Broadway debut.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020. The UK Tour runs in tandem with the hugely successful North America tour of the production which has to date played over 700 performances in over 90 venues since the tour opened in October 2019.

 Tour Dates

2023

Palace Theatre, Manchester

11 – 23 September 2023

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

 

Newcastle Theatre Royal

26-30 September 2023

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

 

New Theatre, Hull

02 – 07 October 2023

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

 

 

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

10 – 14 October 2023

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre

 

Glasgow Kings Theatre

16 – 21 October 2023

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

 

Liverpool Empire

23– 28 October 2023

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

 

Milton Keynes Theatre

30 October – 04 November 2023

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

 

Plymouth Theatre Royal

06 – 11 November 2023

www.theatreroyal.com

 

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

14– 18 November 2023

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

  

Bradford Alhambra Theatre

27 November – 2 December 2023

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/the-alhambra-theatre

  

2024

 

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

08 – 13 January 2024

www.trch.co.uk

 

Regent Theatre, Ipswich

15 – 20 January 2024

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

 

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

29 January – 03 February 2024

www.wmc.org.uk

 

Edinburgh Playhouse

06 – 10 February 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

 

Leicester Curve

12 – 17 February 2024

www.curveonline.co.uk

 

Regent Theatre, Stoke

19 – 24 February 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

 

Churchill Theatre, Bromley         

26 February - 2 Mar 2024

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk  

 

Eden Court Theatre, Inverness  

5 - 9 March 2024

www.eden-court.co.uk

 

Bristol Hippodrome

11 – 16 March 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

 

The Hawth, Crawley

18 – 23 March 2024

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

 

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

25-30 March 2024

www.mayflower.org.uk

 

Norwich Theatre Royal

08 – 13 April 2024

www.norwichtheatre.org

 

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

15 – 20 April 2024

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre

 

Birmingham Hippodrome

22-27 April 2024

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

 

Hall For Cornwall, Truro              

30 April - 4 May 2024

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

 

New Theatre, Oxford

06 – 11 May 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

 

 

New Wimbledon Theatre

13-18 May 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

 

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

03 – 08 June 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

 

Sunderland Empire Theatre

11 – 15 June 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

 

Canterbury Marlowe

17 - 22 June 2024

www.marlowetheatre.com

On sale 7th August

 

Sheffield Lyceum

24–29 June 2024

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

On sale soon

 

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

01-06 July 2024

www.venuecymru.co.uk

 

Princess Theatre, Torquay

16 – 20 July 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

 

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

22 – 27 July 2024

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

 

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

05-10 August 2024

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

On sale soon

 

Blackpool Winter Gardens

12 – 17 August 2024

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk




