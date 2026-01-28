Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra to Play Autumn Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his world-renowned Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are embarking on a UK tour this Autumn. The 31-date tour goes on sale on Friday, 30 January 10am and includes The Royal Albert Hall, Manchester O2 Apollo, Birmingham Symphony Hall, and more. Buy tickets and check out the full list of dates here.

Renowned for his exuberant live shows, Holland will once again be backed by his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, delivering an evening of blues music, swing music, boogie woogie and ska.

Joining Jools and the Orchestra as special guest for every date of the tour will be Roachford. Since his breakthrough hit "Cuddly Toy" topped the UK charts in 1988, Roachford has released 10 studio albums and been sought after as a songwriter by Michael Jackson, Joss Stone, and Chaka Khan. Awarded an MBE for Services to Music, Roachford's recent releases include Twice in a Lifetime and Then & Now.

Opening each night will be Joe Webb, a pianist and improviser, who has guested with Jools Holland on stage on several occasions and appeared on his latest BBC New Year’s Eve Jools’ Annual Hootenanny TV programme.

Jools Holland said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be heading out again with our big band. Having Roachford join us for every night of the tour is a real joy – he’s one of the great soul voices this country has produced, and every time he sings the room lights up. With the mighty Orchestra, our wonderful boogie woogie singers, and the brilliant Joe Webb opening the shows, we’re in for some very special evenings of music.”

Photo credit: BBC Photo Archive