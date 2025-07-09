Jon-Scott Clark and Jonny Phillips to Lead THE BIG WEST END WALK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End Charity Football Club will present the return of The Big West End Walk taking place on Sunday 7 September. Following last year’s record-breaking event, which raised over £4K for Acting for Others, the walk returns for its third year and will be led by West End Charity Football Club Captain Jon-Scott Clark (Hamilton, Miss Saigon) and Jonny Phillips (Les Misérables) who launched the event in 2023.



West End stars and famous faces will take to the streets to join the team in walking to 58 West End theatres covering 15 miles across London.

West End Stars who walked for charity last year include Caroline Sheen (9 to 5: The Musical, Les Misérables), Gary Wilmot (Wicked, Something Rotten!, The Wizard of Oz), Ben Stock (Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Harriet Thorpe (Eastenders, The Brittas Empire, Wicked, The Dresser, The Girls), John Partridge (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Cats, Starlight Express, Chicago, Eastenders), Michael Jibson (Hamilton, Les Misérables), and Tom Read Wilson (Celebs Go Dating, The SpongeBob Musical).



A limited number of places are available for members of the public to join the walk. Whether you’re signing up with friends, family, or going solo, this is a unique opportunity to take part in a meaningful challenge while raising funds for a vital cause. For more information or to register your interest, please contact: admin@actingforothers.co.uk.



Supporters can sponsor the event with donations at:

https://actingforothers.enthuse.com/cf/the-big-west-end-walk-2025



