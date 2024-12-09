John Lithgow-Led GIANT Tickets Go on Sale Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End transfer of the Royal Court Theatre’s production of GIANT will go on sale at 12pm today (Monday 9 December), with tickets starting from £25. Written by Mark Rosenblatt, the sold-out hit will run for 14 weeks only at the Harold Pinter Theatre, from 26 April 2025 – 2 August 2025, with an opening night on 1 May 2025. Directed by Nicholas Hytner (Straight Line Crazy, La Belle Sauvage) and designed by Bob Crowley, GIANT premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in September 2024.

Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (Cold War, Patriots, Good) will reprise his role as Tom Maschler, with Olivier Award-nominee Rachael Stirling (The Divine Mrs S) as Felicity Crosland, and Richard Hope (Hijack) returning as Wally Saunders. They join Tony and Golden Globe-winner John Lithgow (Conclave, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Crown) as Roald Dahl. Further casting to be announced.

I wanted to put you bang in the picture. Appraise you of the difficulties. Because, in case you hadn’t noticed, he’s a human f-ing boobytrap. And now, guess what, surprise surprise, boom!”

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends...

It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down.

Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, GIANT explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

The production features lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and casting by Arthur Carrington. General Management is by Short Street Productions Ltd and Mark Rubinstein is Executive Producer for the West End Production.

The Royal Court’s production of GIANT will be produced in the West End by Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler and Robyn Goodman.

Comments