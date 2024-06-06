John Dagleish Will Lead THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at the Ambassadors Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olivier Award winner John Dagleish will star as Benjamin Button in THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at the Ambassadors Theatre from Thursday 10th October 2024.

He will be joined by Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter, all reprising their roles from the acclaimed run at Southwark Playhouse. Also joining the ensemble will be Elliot Mackenzie. Further casting to be announced in due course.

John Dagleish won an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Ray Davies in Sunny Afternoon. His other theatre credits include Sylvia and A Christmas Carolboth at the Old Vic, Common at the National Theatre, A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Young Vic, and The Winter’s Tale and Harlequinade at the Garrick Theatre. John’s film credits include the live-action adaption of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Matilda The Musical, The Gentleman, Judy, Christopher Robin, Mary Poppins Returns and Justice League. His television credits include Lark Rise To Candleford, The Third Day and 3 Body Problem.

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is an enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary musical that reminds us to make every second count. The production captured hearts last year with its sold-out Southwark Playhouse run - winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards.

With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.

Under the light of a full moon, something most curious occurs… Benjamin Button is born old. Bound to the fate of growing younger each day, Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong? Only time and tide will tell…

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with co-music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, lighting by Zoe Spurr, musical direction by Mark Aspinall and casting by Ginny Schiller.

It is produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor, Winkler & Smalberg and Jethro Compton Productions.

