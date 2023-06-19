John Baldock to Step Down as Theatre Director at Theatre Royal Brighton After 18 Years at the Venue

John Baldock, Theatre Director at Theatre Royal Brighton, will step down after 18 years at the venue. Sophie Denney will take over the role from 1 July.

John joined Ambassador Theatre Group, owners of Theatre Royal Brighton, in 2005 and rose through the ranks to ultimately lead the team behind the iconic 215-year-old, grade II* listed building.

John said:

“I have had an incredible time at Theatre Royal Brighton. Over the years I have worked with and met some of the most talented people in the industry. I have had the good fortune to have seen some amazing performances, formed incredible partnerships across the city and had the pleasure of welcoming hundreds of thousands of audience members into a beautiful and very special venue. I am going to miss all aspects of the role enormously especially the hard working venue team. I have always maintained that we are temporary custodians of this special building. As you may know, we have embarked on a schedule of major investment and it feels right that somebody else should have the opportunity to lead the venue through this next phase of its development. I look forward to seeing the plans we have put in place come to fruition”

Nick Potter Chief Operating Officer of Ambassador Theatre Group said:

“We are extremely sad to see John go. He has done a first class job in Brighton, including through some particularly tough times for the industry. He leaves the venue in a strong and healthy position. I know he will be thoroughly missed across the venue, the business and the city. We are very grateful for all his hard work and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

John officially steps down at the end of June 2023 but will remain on hand until September to assist and advise his successor, Sophie Denney.



Sophie has been with Ambassador Theatre Group since 2012 and worked in a variety of roles, departments and venues, most recently as Theatre Director at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.



Sophie said:

“I feel extremely proud to be joining the iconic Theatre Royal Brighton during a pivotal point in its history. I’m excited to work with such a passionate team, bringing the next chapter to the loyal audiences and community of Brighton”

Theatre Royal Brighton’s summer season concludes on Saturday 8 July with Pigs Might Fly; a new musical based on the book by Michael Morpugo. It will then close to the public for a couple of months for essential maintenance works, reopening for a jam-packed Autumn season on Thursday 14 September with Ruby Wax: I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was. Full show information and schedule can be found at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.