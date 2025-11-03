Joe Iconis Will Play Piano-Only Concert in London at The Phoenix Arts Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City cabaret fixture Joe Iconis will make a rare appearance in London with a (mostly) solo, piano-only show at the legendary Phoenix Arts Club.

Tony-nominated musical theater writer, performer, and raconteur Joe Iconis (writer of Be More Chill, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, and Smash's “Broadway, Here I Come!”) takes a momentary leave from his beloved Manhattan to return to the London cabaret stage. Mr. Iconis will make his Phoenix Arts Club debut with a rare, piano-only concert, performing an intimate yet raucous set of original tunes, brand new material from theater pieces in the works, explosive singalongs, and a preponderance of banging on the ol' upright.

Joe will joined by Special Guests Miracle Chance (Heathers), Jenny Donoghue (The Free Association), Scott Folan (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Grace Mouat (Six), and writer Alexander Sage Oyen (Roam.)

Come knock back a stiff one, have a good old-fashioned cry, share a laugh with a stranger, and shake off your dust with contemporary musical theater's favorite maverick writer.

In addition to his solo gig, Iconis's Be More Chill is playing two-sold out 5-Year Anniversary concerts at The Arts Theatre on November 10th & 17th starring the original West End cast.

MORE ABOUT Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis is a Tony-nominated musical theater writer and performer. His musical Be More Chill has played Broadway, London, and Tokyo and his new show The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical has played La Jolla Playhouse and Washington D.C.'s Signature Theatre. Joe is the author of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Punk Rock Girl!, and more. His albums include Album (Joe Iconis & Family), the original cast recordings of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Things To Ruin, and Be More Chill (both OCR and OBCR, which have been streamed over 750 million times); Two-Player Game (with George Salazar), and The Joe Iconis Rock & Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe is hugely inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, The Muppets, and the Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with.