Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE Will be Streamed on National Theatre At Home

Empire Street Productions has announced that Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, is available to stream for National Theatre At Home subscribers now, with access for all from 15 November.

The show is set to open on Broadway early next year. The piece also broke box office records for its cinematic release during the summer.

For non-subscribers the play will be available to watch from 15 November.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray