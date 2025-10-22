Jessica Regan's Solo Show 16 POSTCODES Will Make London Premiere at King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its critically acclaimed sell-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, The Spontaneity Shop has announced Jessica Regan’s solo show 16 Postcodes will make its London premiere at King’s Head Theatre. The production opens on 26 February, with previews from 25 February, and runs until 8 March 2026.

16 Postcodes, which enjoyed a sold-out run at the Pleasance Theatre in 2024, is an autobiographical piece chronicling the challenges of surviving in London’s crumbling private rental market. Actor, writer, and hit podcast The Guilty Feminist regular, Jessica Regan, tells stories from each of the sixteen postcodes which she has rented in over her 20 years in London. Audiences are invited to participate, electing which stories are told each night, making each performance unique.

Writer and performer Jessica Regan says today “It is only right and proper that 16 Postcodes has its run in the city of its origin. London is the backdrop and the love interest, and I’m so thrilled to share these stories that I know will connect with anyone who’s tried to make a life for themselves in a city that bewilders as much as beguiles. With The Renters Rights bill coming into effect next year, I think it couldn’t be more relevant to my fellow Londoners, and if the reaction is anything like what we experienced in Edinburgh it will be very special indeed. I am so happy to bring it to the King’s Head, a venue which just epitomises the best of London - community, creativity and joyful inclusion.”

16 Postcodes shares lessons lived and learned from a life in no particular order. Each show is drawn from true tales of love and landlords, of mice and men and more, told with help from the audience who will play their part in her odyssey as she moves North, South, East and West. This is a journey thought an impenetrable city with an all-too-open heart. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll rent cos you can’t afford to buy…