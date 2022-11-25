Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jermyn Street Theatre Announces Casting Announced For IN THE NET

Performances run 12 January – 4 February 2023.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team of their first production of 2023 - In The Net by Misha Levkov.

Misha Levkov's stunning debut play interweaves the lives of the three women as delicately as the web they weave on stage. Family, protest, and the joy of defiance meet in this thrilling production, directed by Vicky Moran (Mumma Shaw - Clean Break). In the Net follows WoLab's critically acclaimed productions For A Palestinian, ENG-ER-LAND and RAINER.



Laura and Anna, half-sisters, plan a grand net stretching across the skyline of North London as a way to unite their community. But not everyone's convinced. Meanwhile Hala, a Syrian refugee staying with the family, finds herself caught in a tangle of immigration red tape. With time running out, drought spreading, and the authorities closing in, the net becomes their arena in the pursuit of justice, joy and safety. In the Net comes from the world and returns to it and is a play about resilient, joyous lives and the exhilaration of theatre-making in difficult times.

Suzanne Ahmet (Marvellous - The New Vic Theatre & Soho Place, The Haunting of Suzanne A - The King's Head Theatre) takes the role of Hala, Tony Bell (Wonderland - Nottingham Playhouse, The Damned United - West Yorkshire Playhouse) plays the Immigration Officer, Councillor and Estate Agent, Carlie Diamond makes her professional stage debut as Laura, Anya Murphy (Amsterdam - Actors Touring Company, Maryland - Opia Collective) will play Anna and Hywell Simons (Witness for The Prosecution - County Hall London, Hay Fever - Royal Lyceum and Citizens) is Harry.

In The Net's creative team consists of award-winning theatre marketer Holly Adomah providing Marketing Consultancy for WoLab, Lighting Design by Jonathan Chan (The Solid Life of Sugar Water - Orange Tree Theatre), London-based visual artist Daniel Denton (Happy Meal - Traverse/Australian Tour/Brixton House) as Projection Designer, Sound Design by Off-West Award-winner Matt Eaton (Pictures of Doran Gray - Jermyn Street Theatre), theatre critic and reader for theatres, companies and competitions Frey Kwa Hawking as Dramaturg, Set and Costume Design by award-winning sceneographer Ingrid Hu (Mission - The Big House), Max Juan-Balch as the Technical Stage Manager and actress and award-winning choreographer Nadia Sohawon (Rocketman - Paramount) as Movement Director.

Playwright Misha Levkov says -

"The play grew as the world changed. During the writing and workshops of the last eighteen months, the refugee crisis deepened; the climate worsened; and the life of British theatre came under threat. In the Net responds to the parallel emergencies. It shows private life shadowed by political conflict, presenting character-driven emotion achieved through spectacular stage design. The making of the play has also been the play: the joy we take in one another, the generosity in overcoming differences, the inspiration that we share and grow together."

Creative Director for WoLab and Lead Producer Alistair Wilkinson says, "Ever since being introduced to Misha, I have been fascinated by his unique and critical view on global and local politics. He has taken the themes of hope, desire, revolution and heartbreak, and channelled them through a fearless domestic exploration of three powerful women, united by hope. We have been developing this project for eighteen months, and the cast & creative team we've got on board for it are so talented. Coming from a range of backgrounds and experiences, they each offer something totally unique to dialogue in the room. I leave meetings totally inspired by all of them. WoLab exists to provide opportunities to people of all experience levels, nurturing them to achieve their goals. It's an honour to be working with Misha on his debut play. In the Net is our fourth and final show in our Spirit of Resistance season, following our string of hits, ENG-ER-LAND, For a Palestinian, and RAINER. This is the perfect one to close our quartet, I'm excited to see what people think."




Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ALL NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at York Theatre Royal Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ALL NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at York Theatre Royal
See rehearsal photos of CBeebies favourite Maddie Moate and three stars of last year’s Cinderella, flying into York Theatre Royal for this year’s swashbuckling family pantomime All New Adventures of Peter Pan from 2 December to 2 January.
Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool Photo
Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool
Welsh National Opera has announced that it will no longer be able to tour to Liverpool, with immediate effect.  The decision has been made due to the substantial reduction in its public funding, which was recently announced, and as a direct consequence of that, the Company needs to introduce budget efficiencies. 
Royal Court Theatre Presents Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The V Photo
Royal Court Theatre Presents 'Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The Voices Of Contemporary Iran'
The Royal Court Theatre will present a night of readings from Iranian playwrights on Friday 2 December. Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A night of readings amplifying the voices of contemporary Iran will also include a panel discussion amplifying the diversity of voices that exist within this community.
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour Photo
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour
Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live! The tour kicks off in Manchester on 15th January 2023 before he heads to Peterborough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Northampton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Bradford and concludes in his hometown of Coventry on the 4th February 2023.

