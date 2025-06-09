Jeremy Jordan Will Perform at Royal Albert Hall Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway, television and film sensation Jeremy Jordan will return to London with his biggest ever solo concert. Join the Newsies and Smash star Live at the Royal Albert Hall next month for the ultimate celebration of his blockbuster career. The performance is on 12 July at 7:30pm.

With songs and stories from stage to screen and beyond, hear selections from the shows he’s best known for, including Newsies, Smash, The Last Five Years, The Great Gatsby, Waitress, Bonnie & Clyde and so many more.

The award-winning actor-musician will be joined by his longtime musical director Benjamin Rauhala together with a stellar line-up of musicians. A once-in-a-generation talent, Jeremy Jordan brings his incredible voice, irresistible charm and natural comedic timing to the stage for one truly unforgettable night.

Pre-sale sign up starts at midday on Monday 9 June and tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 11 June.

Jeremy Jordan is currently Tony-nominated for the title role of Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center and previously starred on Broadway in the title role of The Great Gatsby. He was a series regular on CW’s Supergirl, NBC’s Smash and Disney’s Tangled, and he recurs on Amazon’s Hazbin Hotel.

He’s best-known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Recently, he starred as Seymour in the acclaimed New York production of Little Shop of Horrors. Films include The Last Five Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington and Spinning Gold.

Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son and Rock of Ages. Jeremy’s concerts and cabaret shows have won raves and awards worldwide and he’s the lead singer of the rock band, Age of Madness.

