Jason Manford Will Return As Host For Olivier Awards 2020

Jason Manford has been announced as the host of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard. This is the third time the comedian, actor and singer will host the prestigious ceremony, celebrating the best of London's world-leading theatre, which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 5 April.

Jason Manford said: 'It's great to be back hosting the Olivier Awards. Having trod the boards myself many times, I've experienced first-hand the huge wealth of creativity and talent across the UK theatre industry. I look forward to celebrating all the incredible work produced over the last year. It will definitely be a night to remember - see you at the Royal Albert Hall!'

Olivier Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday 3 March, and public tickets for the ceremony go on sale on Friday 24 January, through priceless.com.

Further details of plans for this year's Olivier Awards will be revealed soon.





