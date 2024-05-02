Jamie Muscato, Christine Allado, and More Will Lead CAROUSEL IN CONCERT at Royal Festival Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CAROUSEL is coming to the Royal Festival Hall for a one-night-only concert this July. The performance is at 7pm on 13 July. The cast has now been announced!

CAROUSEL, A CONCERT will star Jamie Muscato as bad-boy carousel barker Billy Bigelow, Christine Allado as Julie Jordan and Rebecca Caine as Nettie Fowler.

Joining them are Ahmed Hamad as Enoch Snow, Charlotte Jaconelli as Carrie Pipperidge, David Mildon as The Narrator, Tim Prottey-Jones as Jigger Craigin and Verity Quade as Mrs Mullin, alongside a Trinity Laban Musical Theatre Ensemble and a 30-piece orchestra.

Presented by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum, the Concert is directed by Emma Butler (Side Show in Concert, Never Have I Ever at Chichester Festival Theatre, Annie Get Your Gun in Concert) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (Once in Concert, Side Show in Concert, Songs for a New World in Concert).

Chosen as Time Magazine’s ‘Best Musical of the 20th Century’, CAROUSEL’s much-loved score includes some of the most powerful music ever written for the stage; ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, ‘Mister Snow’ and ‘If I Loved You’.

This timeless, classic musical is an extraordinary celebration of hope, redemption and the power of love.

