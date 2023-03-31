Jack Whitehall Will Embark On New UK Tour With JACK WHITEHALL: SETTLE DOWN

Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has announced a brand-new tour of the UK with highly anticipated new live show, Jack Whitehall: Settle Down.

Taking in arenas across June and July 2023, including three nights at London's The O2, tickets are available to fans on Jack's mailing list from 10am on Wednesday 5th April, and then on general sale from 10am Thursday 6th April. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk/jackwhitehall and jackwhitehall.com for more information.

Following three complete sell-out arena tours Jack is eager to get back on the road doing what he does best - entertaining audiences! His biggest-ever stand-up tour to date, Jack Whitehall: Stood Up, sold out arenas across the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. It was the UK's largest comedy tour of 2019, with a ticketed audience over 450,000. Jack has previously sold-out venues across the UK on two earlier tours: Jack Whitehall Gets Around (2014) and Jack Whitehall: At Large (2017), which was also filmed for Netflix.

Upon announcing, Jack Whitehall said: "This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It's about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I've got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It's about a foppish man-child's cack handed attempt at adulting!"

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer. He most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount. Both films are currently in development for sequels. He will next star alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy directed by Academy Award nominee Ant Hines. Jack has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao and Sam Richardson, which will be released in 2023.

Jack's previous film work has included Lasse Hallstrom's The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (playing opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman) for Disney, Garry Marshall's Mother's Day (playing opposite Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner) and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year. He has also starred in Good Omens opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen for Amazon and Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky Television. His other television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC), which recently released its fourth series earlier this year, Jack served as an Executive Producer on the series.

An acclaimed comedian who loves the stage, Jack's Netflix special Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking was released in 2020. As a presenter, Jack has hosted the BRIT Awards for four years (2018-21) and several other prestigious award ceremonies including the GQ Men of the Year Awards (2020), the BAFTA Britannia Awards (2015, 2017-18) and The British Fashion Awards (2014-17). He became the youngest-ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.

Jack began his career at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007, where he won both The Charlie Hartill Special Reserve Competition and The Amused Moose Laugh Off. A string of further awards followed, including The British Comedy Awards' King Of Comedy, as voted for by the public, three years in a row.

Tickets for Jack Whitehall's UK tour are available via pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday 5th April and go on general sale from Thursday 6th April.

Tour Dates

JUNE 2023

13 Brighton Brighton Centre

14 Brighton Brighton Centre

15 Brighton Brighton Centre

16 Bournemouth BIC

17 Leeds First Direct Arena

18 Leeds First Direct Arena

19 Glasgow Hydro

20 Sheffield Utilita Arena

21 Manchester AO Arena

22 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

23 Newcastle Utilita Arena

24 Manchester AO Arena

25 Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

JULY 2023

4 Cardiff International Arena

5 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

7 Birmingham Utilita Arena

8 Birmingham Utilita Arena

9 Cardiff International Arena

10 Cardiff International Arena

14 London The O2

15 London The O2

16 London The O2