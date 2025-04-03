JULIET & ROMEO Pop Musical Film Sets UK Release Date; See New Photos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Juliet & Romeo, the original pop musical based on the iconic Shakespeare, will be coming to UK cinemas this June. In cinemas nationwide for a special one-night event on 11th June, the screening will include an exclusive recorded Q&A starring a dynamic ensemble of the film’s rising stars and industry veterans.

This innovative twist on the Shakespearean classic features an incredible cast, including Rebel Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, Rupert Graves, Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, and Derek Jacobi. Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward bring the star-crossed Lovers to life, with Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Nicholas Podany, and GRAMMY Award-winners, Tayla Parx and Ledisi, rounding out the all-star cast.

Juliet & Romeo will be the first film in an exciting movie-musical trilogy based around the real-life 1301 story that inspired Shakespeare’s greatest tale, with the world’s most famous lovers finding themselves central figures in an epic journey of battles and betrayal, the iconic duo turning the tides on history as we know it.

Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, the Juliet & Romeo Franchise finds our most famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire. But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before.

Writer-director Timothy Scott Bogart, three-time Oscar-winning production Designer Dante Ferretti, and original songs and music from GRAMMY, Evan Kidd Bogart and Justin Gray, all breathe new life into this theatrical classic.

Speaking about the challenges of bringing one of Shakespeare’s most renowned tales to the big screen, Writer/Director Timothy Scott Bogart said, “Romeo & Juliet is one of the most romantic stories ever told. And the challenge for any storyteller is to find a different colour that they can add. To work from a different palette. To me, what Shakespeare did was to express the poetry of his time. So, in searching for the poetry of our time, we turn to music… Original Pop Music, as a way to truly dive into our character’s journeys – which I believe makes our film different than any other version that’s ever been done before. The greatest love story of all time, set to the greatest music of our time.”

Added Bogart, “The key to all of this was finding a cast that could bring all these wonderful themes and relationships to life. Casting the remarkable Rebel Wilson as Juliet’s mom, Lady Capulet, we are able to explore that mother and daughter relationship like never before. Rebel’s extraordinary portrayal—whose own complex experience of motherhood profoundly shapes the lives of history’s most legendary lovers, just elevated everything!”

Excited about bringing her Lady Capulet to the big screen Rebel Wilson said, “It was a really interesting and creative opportunity to play Lady Capulet in this film. I was playing a famous mother after just becoming a mother myself. But overall, I was attracted to this project because of the excellent music and the chance to play really against type as an actress. Filming on location in ancient castles in Italy was very special as well - not to mention the stellar cast: Rupert, Jason, Sir Derek and the young talented cast who I just love and know they have an amazing future ahead of them.”

