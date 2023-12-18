JOKER - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Royal Festival Hall in February

Todd Phillips' ground-breaking, award-winning film Joker will be screened with the accompaniment of a live orchestra performing composer Hildur Guðnadóttir's award-winning score next year at London's Royal Festival Hall on 7th February.

Presented by Senbla, the show follows on from the premiere of Joker – Live in Concert in 2021, when it toured the UK for a sold out run of dates.

Central to the emotional journey of Joaquin Phoenix's character Arthur Fleck in the film is Guðnadóttir's beautifully haunting score The fusion of looming industrial soundscapes with raw, emotive string-led melodies - led by a lone cello - creates a melancholic shroud marked with moments of hope, which unfolds gradually to become a fever pitch of disquieting tension.

This extraordinary music will be brought to life by a full orchestra to create a vivid, visceral and entirely new Joker viewing experience. Performed live, Guðnadóttir's inimitable score illuminates further the emotional weight, texture and atmosphere of Phoenix's captivating portrayal.

Joker, released in 2019, Joker garnered critical acclaim as well as awards, including Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Original Music / Score, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and BAFTAs for Best Actor and Best Original Score, and a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtack.

On Joker - Live In Concert, Hildur Guðnadóttir said, “I'm thrilled to get to see and hear Joker with a live orchestra. When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I'm so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

Director Todd Phillips said, “﻿I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with Senbla on Joker - Live In Concert. I think its a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix's descent into madness as Arthur.”

About JOKER

Directed, co-written and produced by Todd Phillips, “Joker” stars Joaquin Phoenix in this character study of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham City's fractured society. Longing for any light to shine on him, he tries his hand as a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and, ultimately, betrayal, Arthur makes one bad decision after another that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events.

Phoenix stars in the titular role alongside Robert De Niro, stars Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, Marc Maron, Douglas Hodge, Josh Pais and Leigh Gill. Phillips directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. It was executive produced by Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman.

Behind the scenes, Phillips was joined by director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Mark Friedberg, editor Jeff Groth, and costume designer Mark Bridges. The music is by Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in Association with BRON Creative, a Joint Effort Production, a Film by Todd Phillips, “Joker.” It is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.