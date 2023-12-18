Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

JOKER - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Royal Festival Hall in February

The performance is on Wednesday 7 February 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 3 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'

JOKER - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Royal Festival Hall in February

Todd Phillips' ground-breaking, award-winning film Joker will be screened with the accompaniment of a live orchestra performing composer Hildur Guðnadóttir's award-winning score next year at London's Royal Festival Hall on 7th February.

Presented by Senbla, the show follows on from the premiere of Joker – Live in Concert in 2021, when it toured the UK for a sold out run of dates.

Central to the emotional journey of Joaquin Phoenix's character Arthur Fleck in the film is Guðnadóttir's beautifully haunting score The fusion of looming industrial soundscapes with raw, emotive string-led melodies - led by a lone cello - creates a melancholic shroud marked with moments of hope, which unfolds gradually to become a fever pitch of disquieting tension.

This extraordinary music will be brought to life by a full orchestra to create a vivid, visceral and entirely new Joker viewing experience. Performed live, Guðnadóttir's inimitable score illuminates further the emotional weight, texture and atmosphere of Phoenix's captivating portrayal.

Joker, released in 2019, Joker garnered critical acclaim as well as awards, including Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Original Music / Score, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and BAFTAs for Best Actor and Best Original Score, and a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtack.

On Joker - Live In Concert, Hildur Guðnadóttir said, “I'm thrilled to get to see and hear Joker with a live orchestra. When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I'm so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

Director Todd Phillips said, “﻿I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with Senbla on Joker - Live In Concert. I think its a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix's descent into madness as Arthur.”

About JOKER

Directed, co-written and produced by Todd Phillips, “Joker” stars Joaquin Phoenix in this character study of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham City's fractured society. Longing for any light to shine on him, he tries his hand as a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and, ultimately, betrayal, Arthur makes one bad decision after another that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events.

Phoenix stars in the titular role alongside Robert De Niro, stars Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, Marc Maron, Douglas Hodge, Josh Pais and Leigh Gill. Phillips directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. It was executive produced by Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman.

Behind the scenes, Phillips was joined by director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Mark Friedberg, editor Jeff Groth, and costume designer Mark Bridges. The music is by Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in Association with BRON Creative, a Joint Effort Production, a Film by Todd Phillips, “Joker.” It is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Interplay Theatre Reveals New Senior Team Photo
Interplay Theatre Reveals New Senior Team

Leading sensory theatre company Interplay Theatre has confirmed its new senior team. Learn more about the new team members here!

2
Photos: Behind The Scenes of Wolverhampton Grands SNOW WHITE Panto Photo
Photos: Behind The Scenes of Wolverhampton Grand's SNOW WHITE Panto

Photographer Danny Kaan goes behind the scenes at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s record-breaking five star pantomime, giving a glimpse into what the audience don’t see… the pantomime within a pantomime that goes on backstage!

3
THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Rua Arts presents The Great Big Dinosaur Show on tour from February-March 2024, giving young dino fans a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment this winter and February half-term.

4
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Broadway in 2024 Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Broadway in 2024

As the curtain goes up on their inaugural pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at the Broadway Theatre, Catford, Joy Productions and the Broadway today announce that their 2024 pantomime will be Sleeping Beauty.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET

Recommended For You