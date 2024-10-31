JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL Will Premiere Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women will gets its world premiere in the West End in 2025.

Jo - The Little Women Musical, with music by Dan Redfeld, book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, follows the adventures of the March sisters' odyssey into adulthood. At the centre of the new show is the pivotal character of Jo March, a young woman trying to become a renowned writer and “voice for her generation”. Faced with the overwhelming grief of losing her sister Beth, Jo's sorrow becomes the catalyst for her writing the story of her sisters, transforming her pain into purpose.

Featuring a lush, cinematic score and character-driven lyrics, this new musical version digs deeper into the human condition of each character and invites the audience to explore these beloved young women again with fresh eyes.

A concept album featuring Broadway, West End and international stars including Christine Allado, Chris Mann, Sophie Pollono and a 29-piece orchestra, produced by five-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright, will be recorded in January at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The recording session will be followed by the release of several tracks and videos, the album then the full show will be presented in semi-staged concert on the West End, directed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as a Choreographer including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock, Associate Choreographer and Performer. Most recently Director of SuperYou a new Rock Musical at Curve, Leicester and Choreographer of the upcoming Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat UK tour starring Donny Osmond).

Jo - The Little Women Musical studio album will be released under Grammy winning record label Center Stage Records.

The date, theatre and ticket onsale for the West End concert will be announced in the coming weeks.

The first cast to be announced for the album recording are:

Christine Allado (as Jo March) is a Grammy Award nominated artist. She was Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the original London cast of Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends (Gielgud Theatre); Meat in We Will Rock You (London Coliseum); Tzipporah in The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre).

Chris Mann (Professor Bhaer) is a critically-acclaimed singer, actor and viral comedian. He starred as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Anniversary Tour for over 700 performances. His self-shot musical parody videos during covid have been viewed 600 million times. He appeared in Emmy-winning miniseries, Pam and Tommy, playing Motley Crüe's legendary guitarist, Mick Mars.

Sophie Pollono (Amy March) was Delia Abbott for five seasons on the long-running daytime soap opera Young and the Restless. She starred as the titular character in the Disney Channel limited series Fastlayne. Her stage credits include the American premiere of Oppenheimer and the world premiere of My Girlfriend is an Alien.

The creative team includes:

Dan Redfeld - Composer, Conductor, Orchestrator, Studio Album Co-Music Producer

Christina Harding - Co-Lyricist & Book

John Gabriel Koladziej - Co-Lyricist & Book

JoAnn M. Hunter - Director

Nigel Wright - Studio Album Co-Music Producer

Brian Purcell - Lead Producer

CDM Productions - General Managers

Dan Redfeld (Composer) said: “It's always been our hope for Jo – The Little Women Musical to be heard around the world the way we intended - with an international cast of stellar artists and 29-piece orchestra. For that to come to fruition in a full Studio Album is a dream come true.”

Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej (Co-Lyricists and Book Writers) continued: “Assembling such a talented group of performers to bring our material to life is truly thrilling. We are excited to share our new interpretation of Louisa May Alcott's timeless classic with a multi-generational audience.”

Lead Producer Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment, Inc.) added: “We are honoured to be recording at Abbey Road Studios where some of the world's most influential artists and albums - from The Beatles to Star Wars to Lady Gaga - have been immortalised.

