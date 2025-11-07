JERSEY BOYS Will Embark on 20th Anniversary Tour in the UK and Ireland in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The original Tony-winning musical sensation JERSEY BOYS returns for its celebratory 20th Anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland, opening at New Wimbledon Theatre on 17 June 2026 and booking through 2027, with further dates to be announced.

Tickets on general sale Tuesday 11 November 2025. JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. Casting is to be announced.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the true-life phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits, including Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin', Oh What a Night and more.

Producer Michael David of The Dodgers said “We are thrilled for JERSEY BOYS to return to the road across the United Kingdom and Ireland. When the show first opened on Broadway 20 years ago, little did we know the story of these four blue collar kids from the wrong side of the tracks would resonate across the UK. We are so grateful to work our way back to you and celebrate 20 years of, as Frankie says, chasing the music, trying to get home.”

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, JERSEY BOYS is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.

JERSEY BOYS originally opened in New York on 6 November 2005 and, by the time it closed on 15 January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. JERSEY BOYS has also had multiple record-breaking US National Tours.

JERSEY BOYS first ran in London's West End from 18 March 2008 to 26 March 2017 – nine amazing years – and, at the time, was the 6th longest musical running in the West End. The musical returned to the West End as the first show to play the reinstated Trafalgar Theatre from 14 April 2021 to 4 January 2024. JERSEY BOYS previously played three record-breaking UK and Ireland tours from 2014 to 2016, 2017 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022.

The JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour will be staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.

Tour Dates

17 – 27 June 2026

New Wimbledon Theatre

atgtickets.com/Wimbledon

On Sale 11 November

30 June – 4 July 2026

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall – 0115 989 5555

trch.co.uk

On Sale 14 November

6 – 11 July 2026

Bristol Hippodrome

atgtickets.com/bristol

On Sale 11 November

20 July – 1 August 2026

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

bradford-theatres.co.uk

On Sale 17 November

3 – 8 August 2026

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

venuecymru.co.uk

On Sale 11 November

11 – 22 August 2026

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

wmc.org.uk

On Sale 5 December

24 – 29 August 2026

Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

wycombeswan.co.uk

On Sale 11 November

7 – 19 September 2026

Palace Theatre, Manchester

atgtickets.com/Manchester

On Sale 11 November

28 September – 3 October 2026

Hull New Theatre – 01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk

On Sale 11 November

6 – 10 October 2026

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

aberdeenperformingarts.com

On Sale 25 November

12 – 17 October 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse

atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

On Sale 11 November

26 – 31 October 2026

Regent Theatre, Stoke

atgtickets.com/stoke

On Sale 11 November

2 – 7 November 2026

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

orchardtheatre.co.uk

On Sale 11 November

9 – 21 November 2026

The Alexandra, Birmingham

atgtickets.com/Birmingham

On Sale 11 November

23 – 28 November 2026

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

mayflower.org.uk

On Sale 14 November

30 November – 5 December 2026

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

On Sale 11 November

26 – 30 January 2027

New Theatre, Oxford

atgtickets.com/Oxford

On Sale 11 November

2 – 13 February 2027

Grand Opera House, Belfast

goh.co.uk

On Sale Soon

16 – 27 February 2027

King’s Theatre, Glasgow

atgtickets.com/Glasgow

On Sale 11 November

15 – 27 March 2027

Wolverhampton Grand – 01902 42 92 12

grandtheatre.co.uk

On Sale 11 November

30 March – 3 April 2027

Theatre Royal, Norwich – 01603 630 000

norwichtheatre.org

On Sale 28 November

13 – 24 April 2027

Curve, Leicester – 0116 242 3595

curveonline.co.uk

On Sale Soon

26 April – 1 May 2027

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

On Sale 11 November

4 – 8 May 2027

Hall for Cornwall, Truro – 01872 262 466

hallforcornwall.co.uk

11 – 15 May 2027

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend – 0343 310 0030

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

On Sale 11 November

17 – 22 May 2027

Opera House, Blackpool

wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

On Sale 11 November

25 May – 5 June 2027

Sunderland Empire

atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire

On Sale 11 November

7 – 19 June 2027

Grand Theatre, Leeds – 0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com

On Sale 14 November

21 June – 3 July 2027

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield – 0114 249 6000

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

On Sale Soon

5 – 17 July 2027

Milton Keynes Theatre

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

On Sale 11 November

19 – 24 July 2027

Liverpool Empire Theatre

atgtickets.com/liverpool

On Sale 11 November