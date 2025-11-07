JERSEY BOYS Will Embark on 20th Anniversary Tour in the UK and Ireland in 2026

The tour will open at New Wimbledon Theatre on 17 June 2026.
The original Tony-winning musical sensation JERSEY BOYS returns for its celebratory 20th Anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland, opening at New Wimbledon Theatre on 17 June 2026 and booking through 2027, with further dates to be announced.
Tickets on general sale Tuesday 11 November 2025. JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. Casting is to be announced.
Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the true-life phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.
They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits, including Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin', Oh What a Night and more.
Producer Michael David of The Dodgers said “We are thrilled for JERSEY BOYS to return to the road across the United Kingdom and Ireland. When the show first opened on Broadway 20 years ago, little did we know the story of these four blue collar kids from the wrong side of the tracks would resonate across the UK. We are so grateful to work our way back to you and celebrate 20 years of, as Frankie says, chasing the music, trying to get home.”
Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, JERSEY BOYS is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.
JERSEY BOYS originally opened in New York on 6 November 2005 and, by the time it closed on 15 January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. JERSEY BOYS has also had multiple record-breaking US National Tours.
JERSEY BOYS first ran in London's West End from 18 March 2008 to 26 March 2017 – nine amazing years – and, at the time, was the 6th longest musical running in the West End. The musical returned to the West End as the first show to play the reinstated Trafalgar Theatre from 14 April 2021 to 4 January 2024. JERSEY BOYS previously played three record-breaking UK and Ireland tours from 2014 to 2016, 2017 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022.
The JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour will be staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.
17 – 27 June 2026
New Wimbledon Theatre
atgtickets.com/Wimbledon
On Sale 11 November
30 June – 4 July 2026
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall – 0115 989 5555
trch.co.uk
On Sale 14 November
6 – 11 July 2026
Bristol Hippodrome
atgtickets.com/bristol
On Sale 11 November
20 July – 1 August 2026
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
bradford-theatres.co.uk
On Sale 17 November
3 – 8 August 2026
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
venuecymru.co.uk
On Sale 11 November
11 – 22 August 2026
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
wmc.org.uk
On Sale 5 December
24 – 29 August 2026
Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
wycombeswan.co.uk
On Sale 11 November
7 – 19 September 2026
Palace Theatre, Manchester
atgtickets.com/Manchester
On Sale 11 November
28 September – 3 October 2026
Hull New Theatre – 01482 300 306
hulltheatres.co.uk
On Sale 11 November
6 – 10 October 2026
His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
aberdeenperformingarts.com
On Sale 25 November
12 – 17 October 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse
atgtickets.com/Edinburgh
On Sale 11 November
26 – 31 October 2026
Regent Theatre, Stoke
atgtickets.com/stoke
On Sale 11 November
2 – 7 November 2026
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
orchardtheatre.co.uk
On Sale 11 November
9 – 21 November 2026
The Alexandra, Birmingham
atgtickets.com/Birmingham
On Sale 11 November
23 – 28 November 2026
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
mayflower.org.uk
On Sale 14 November
30 November – 5 December 2026
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
eastbournetheatres.co.uk
On Sale 11 November
26 – 30 January 2027
New Theatre, Oxford
atgtickets.com/Oxford
On Sale 11 November
2 – 13 February 2027
Grand Opera House, Belfast
goh.co.uk
On Sale Soon
16 – 27 February 2027
King’s Theatre, Glasgow
atgtickets.com/Glasgow
On Sale 11 November
15 – 27 March 2027
Wolverhampton Grand – 01902 42 92 12
grandtheatre.co.uk
On Sale 11 November
30 March – 3 April 2027
Theatre Royal, Norwich – 01603 630 000
norwichtheatre.org
On Sale 28 November
13 – 24 April 2027
Curve, Leicester – 0116 242 3595
curveonline.co.uk
On Sale Soon
26 April – 1 May 2027
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
On Sale 11 November
4 – 8 May 2027
Hall for Cornwall, Truro – 01872 262 466
hallforcornwall.co.uk
11 – 15 May 2027
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend – 0343 310 0030
thecliffspavilion.co.uk
On Sale 11 November
17 – 22 May 2027
Opera House, Blackpool
wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
On Sale 11 November
25 May – 5 June 2027
Sunderland Empire
atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire
On Sale 11 November
7 – 19 June 2027
Grand Theatre, Leeds – 0113 243 0808
leedsheritagetheatres.com
On Sale 14 November
21 June – 3 July 2027
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield – 0114 249 6000
sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
On Sale Soon
5 – 17 July 2027
Milton Keynes Theatre
atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
On Sale 11 November
19 – 24 July 2027
Liverpool Empire Theatre
atgtickets.com/liverpool
On Sale 11 November
