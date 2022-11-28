JERSEY BOYS Extends Booking at London's Trafalgar Theatre to 1 October 2023

Jersey Boys has announced that its run at London's Trafalgar Theatre has been extended, and is now booking until 1st October 2023. This musical extravaganza goes behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the multi award-winning, true-life phenomenon, Jersey Boys.

They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The show is packed with the hits of The Four Seasons, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

Luke Suri stars as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito. The cast also includes: Joey Cornish as Joe Pesci, Kevin Fullinick as Barry Belson, Matthew Goodgame as Gyp De Carlo, GRACIE Lai as Lorraine, Carolyn Maitland as Mary Delgado, Rosie Needham as Francine, Tom Oliver as Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski and Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe. The cast is completed by ELLIOT ALLINSON, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page, Danny Knott and Andy Smith.

Howard Panter, producer for Trafalgar Entertainment Productions, said: "I am delighted to announce that booking has been extended for the Olivier and Tony award-winning Jersey Boys. Having reopened the multi-million-pound refurbished Trafalgar Theatre last year, it is magnificent to see that audiences can't get enough of this smash-hit musical, featuring a miriad of toe-tapping, legendary songs, performed by our incredibly talented and vibrant cast."

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide. The musical opened to rave reviews at the newly refurbished Trafalgar Theatre in July 2021.

Jersey Boys originally opened on Broadway on 6 November 2005 and ran for more than 11 years. It was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It ran in London's West End from 2008 to 2017 - nine amazing years - and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End.

Jersey Boys is now on its third UK & Ireland tour running until April 2023, having previously played two record-breaking tours from 2014-2016 and from 2017-2019.

Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting Director is Jill Green CDG.

Jersey Boys is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with BB Investments, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link and Eilene Davidson Productions.