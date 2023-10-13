Irvine Welsh's PORNO Comes to the West End This Month

Performances run from 29 October - 10 December 2023 at The Arts Theatre.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Fifteen years after TRAINSPOTTING, what has become of Renton, Sickboy, Begbie & Spud? Disturbing, shocking & extremely funny. Contains swearing, sexual language, debauchery, drug use and even more swearing. As if you'd expect anything else...

Irvine Welsh's PORNO is a full-length stage adaptation of the novel by the same name, which sold out one of the largest Pleasance venues for a month long run at Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, earning rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Now the show transfers to London's theatreland, playing a season of seven Sunday nights at the Arts Theatre West End from 29th October until 10th December 2023, tickets are selling fast! The show has recently played to packed houses in Greenock, Glasgow, Liverpool, Crewe and Manchester as part of a pre West End tour.

Mark Renton hasn't been back to Leith since… well, since he robbed his pals and f*cked off to Amsterdam. Life has been… good? But there's always been something missing. How will SICKBOY, BEGBIE & SPUD react to the return of RENTON? Have they all settled down and become respectable members of society? Did they CHOOSE LIFE? Of course, they f*cking didn't!

The London run has an acclaimed cast of Liam Harkins (The Celtic Story, The Tommy Burns Story' and Retreat) as Renton, Tony McGeever (Shetland, In Plain Sight, Doctors and Lord Of Rings : The Rings Of Power) as Sickboy, Jenni Duffy (River City and On The Edge) as Lizzie, Chris Gavin (Days That Shook The World, Starcaster) as Begbie, Kevin Murphy as Spud and Tom Carter (Coronation Street and Emmerdale) as Knox.

PORNO is written and produced by the award-winning Davie Carswell and directed by Jonty Cameron.

Davie Carswell explained: “After a fantastic run at Edinburgh Fringe last year and a short tour of venues in Scotland and Northwest England and I am now excited to start a run at London's Arts Theatre West End for seven nights only across the autumn, bringing the show to Irvine Welsh fans. The adaptation follows the novel as closely as possible. We've used plenty of Irvine's writing verbatim to give it a really authentic script. I loved T2, but it wasn't Porno.

“The show deals with reaching a certain age and reflecting on what you've achieved, or not as the case may be. As you can expect from characters created by Irvine Welsh, the play will include sexual themes, drugs, and a lot of swearing. As if you'd expect anything else.

“I am really excited to see the reaction of audiences in London and the West End and I hope they will enjoy the ride.”




