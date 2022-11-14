Interview: George Maguire on his Admiration for Dolly Parton and the Joyful Production of DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL

Christmas pantos are announcing their casts and tickets are starting to sell out. But this year, an American take on a classic British tale is coming to town. Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is arriving at the Southbank Centre this December and will be bringing a Tennessee twist to an all-new musical version of the classic Dickens' tale, A Christmas Carol.

BroadwayWorld had the chance to talk with George Maguire, who will be playing the roles of Cratchit, Marley and others, about the show, Dolly Parton's original score and how he celebrates the spirit of Christmas in his own life.

What made you want to get involved with Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol?

Well, I suppose there's a few things. One of the main ones was that it's Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, because I've always admired her. Not only her music, but her as a person and as an artist. I think she's amazing. So that was the thing that instantly made me think, "This is going to be great and interesting." And A Christmas Carol is a classic Christmas tale that I've done a version of before, which was more traditional. The opportunity to do a version that was different, but at the same time faithful to the story and the message made it something I'd love to be a part of.

What's it like playing such central but opposite characters in the story?

It's really great to be given the chance to play Cratchit and Marley, who are completely contrasting characters. Cratchit is the father of Tiny Tim, who is the embodiment of hope, overcoming adversity, that innocence of children at Christmas, you know . . . and Cratchit is essentially an older version of that, but also a faithful worker of the tyrant that is Scrooge. I really wanted to get under the skin of that man, but also understand the polar opposite, which would be Jacob Marley, who is an essential part of Scrooge's journey and part of why Scrooge became Scrooge. So moving quite quickly between those two people for an actor is a great challenge and something that I'm enjoying so far. We've only just started! It's a journey to go on.

Can you talk a little more about how Dolly Parton has put her own spin on the show?

Dolly Parton is such an authentic person - everything about her music and her life, the way she is as an artist, is very much Dolly Parton. There's no pretending. She's very proud of her where she came from, the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. So, this story is set in the Appalachian mountain range in Tennessee, a world that she knows and grew up around, so it feels very connected to her life and the world that she came from. And obviously, her music is incredible and stunning. She manages to capture the Christmas feeling of togetherness and community but with her style, that unmistakable Dolly Parton songwriting with beautiful melodies and harmonies. The band is on stage - that's very important to her. There's a connection to who she is, but also a connection to this amazing, traditional story. I think it was a stroke of genius when she decided to adapt it.

Have you been able to add anything to your character?

Yeah, we have the freedom to do so! With Jacob Marley, I have quite a fun number where I come back to warn Scrooge that he's about to be visited by these three ghosts. Not to give too much away, but it's quite anarchic and he's got a slightly rocky edge. And that's again, where it contrasts very much with Cratchit, who's quite wholesome. So yeah, there's creative freedom. Also, this is the European premiere of this - we've not seen the version that was done in America, we've not heard any of it, so you really feel like you're creating a role for the first time. We have the freedom to really give it our own interpretation, which is great.

Has Dolly been involved with the rehearsal process?

Well, we're only a few days in, but I imagine she is being kept in the loop. She's not in the country as of yet; we're hoping to see her! But yeah, this is her baby. I know she's really happy that it's in London where this story started and where it's from, even though she's taken it to the Smoky Mountains. I think that she's really excited that it's happening in its place of birth.

Do you have a favourite scene from the show?

My favourite would probably be the Marley section with his warning to Scrooge. That's a lot of fun. And also anything with Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family is great because it highlights the family connection and that part of A Christmas Carol that people really connect with.

What does the spirit of Christmas mean to you?

The spirit of Christmas to me has always meant coming together with family, just appreciating what you've got and who you've got, and also taking stock of what other people have or don't have, trying to help out others. That should be everyone's outlook on life throughout the year, but I think people and life get in the way of that - It can be quite hard to look outwards and away from your own situation. But I think Christmas is a time when you can do that - you can really focus on giving. Something that David [H. Bell], the writer of the book for this, said, "It's the moment where you can almost start fresh, you can look back at where you've got to this year, what's happened, and where or who you might like to be in the year to come."

And now some lightning round questions. Favourite song in the show?

George: "Appalachian Snowfall!" It's a lovely song, beautiful.

Favourite Dolly Parton song?

Ooh, "Jolene!" [Laughs]

Favourite Christmas song?

"O Holy Night"

Favourite Christmas tradition?

Putting a stocking at the end of the bed and leaving mince pies and carrots out for Santa and seeing them munched in the morning! [Laughs]

Favourite quote from the show?

"God bless us every one."

Character you would like to play if he weren't playing your current characters?

Ooh, well Scrooge is one, isn't he? I mean, he is the ultimate, iconic Christmas Carol character. Yes, Scrooge.

And finally, one word to describe Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol?

Joyful.

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol runs from December 8, 2022 - January 8, 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre