Insert Laughter Here’s SPIN-A-PLAY To Return To London For Camden Fringe 2025

Improvised comedy group Insert Laughter Here will bring their long-form improv format Spin-a-Play back to London for Camden Fringe 2025, with two performances (4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) at the Museum of Comedy on Saturday, August 16.

In this unpredictable show, the audience suggests genres for a “brand new” play, which are added to a spinning wheel to determine what will be performed. From there, audience members provide starting ideas, steer the action mid-performance, and even decide how it all ends. Western? Sci-Fi? Rom-Com? Or all three at once—anything goes when the audience is in control.

Created, directed, and produced by Aaron Weight, Spin-a-Play has previously spawned audience-fueled creations including a period drama (Scandal in a Carriage), a noir thriller (Spin City), a horror-themed puppetry show (Five Go Wild in the Morgue), and an epic intergalactic cat-and-mouse chase (Cats in Space!).

The Camden Fringe cast will include Chris Adlem, Jen Anderson, Joseph Betts, Adrian Kidd, Jordan Peck, Nicholas Potts, Nick Reynolds, and Mark Taylor.

Tickets for the Museum of Comedy on August 16 are available at museumofcomedy.ticketsolve.com. Age guidance: 16+ for possible strong language and adult themes.