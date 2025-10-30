Initial Cast Set For Centenary Reimagining of Noël Coward's THE RAT TRAP at Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of its critically acclaimed production of The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 and 2 set to transfer to the RSC, Troupe has announced initial casting for its forthcoming production of Noël Coward's The Rat Trap, reimagined by Bill Rosenfield. Kirsty Patrick Ward directs Ewan Miller (Keld Maxwell), Lily Nichol (Sheila Brandreth), and Angela Sims (Burrage). The production opens at Park200 on 2 February, with previews from 28 January, and runs until 14 March.

Set in 1920s Belgravia, The Rat Trap charts the unravelling marriage of two writers whose love is tested by ambition, jealousy, and betrayal. Startlingly moving yet rich with Coward's trademark wit and dark humour, this stylish period revival marks the centenary of his first play.

Director Kirsty Patrick Ward said today, “To be able to share a play from one of our greatest playwrights that is unknown but which has utterly relevant themes, feels incredibly special. Bill's reimagining has allowed this overlooked play to finally come into its own, and with my superb cast, I hope to ensure this fascinating play's legacy, making it a surprising, thought-provoking and deeply moving addition to Coward's beloved canon.”

Ashley Cook for Troupe added, “It's a really exciting moment for Troupe, with The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 and 2 heading to the RSC this November and The Rat Trap opening early next year at Park Theatre. To be marking the centenary of Coward's first play with such an accomplished cast and creative team feels particularly special, and it's a wonderful way to begin the year for the company.”

Full cast to be announced shortly.

In fashionable 1920s Belgravia, Sheila, a talented novelist, and Keld, an aspiring playwright, embark on married life. Both are fiercely ambitious, but when Keld's career takes off and Sheila's doesn't, professional jealousy and an affair have a devastating effect on their marriage.

Startlingly moving, but full of customary sparkling wit and dark humour, Noël Coward's first play is given a stylish period revival for its centenary year. The Rat Trap is lovingly revised by Bill Rosenfield and presented by Troupe, who return to Park Theatre after its critically acclaimed production of The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 and 2.