Imogen Stubbs and More to Join Lily Allen-Led HEDDA at the Ustinov Studio

Stage and screen stars Imogen Stubbs, Ciaran Owens, Tom Austen, and Julia Chan have joined previously announced Lily Allen in HEDDA, a reimagining of Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler which opens at the Ustinov Studio this July.

Imogen Stubbs’ stellar career has seen her take on leading roles at the RSC, Royal National Theatre, The Old Vic, The Donmar Warehouse and numerous West End productions, including Desdemona in Othello, Viola in Twelfth Night, St Joan in St Joan, Helena in The Rover, Yelena in Uncle Vanya, Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire, Amanda in The Relapse, and Gertrude in Hamlet, amongst others. Most recently Imogen played Bev/Cathy in Clybourne Park at the Park Theatre, for which she received rave reviews. On screen, her starring film roles include Viola in Twelfth Night, Sarah in Jack & Sarah, Lucy in Sense & Sensibility, Megan in A Summer Story, Diana Stiles in True Colors, Insomniacs and Stake Out. Most recently she featured in series 6 of Netflix’s hugely successful The Crown, opposite Lesley Manville.

Ciaran Owens has just wrapped on new Paramount+ series Curfew and appeared in critically acclaimed new play Red Speedo, directed by Matthew Dunster, who also adapts and directs Hedda. Ciaran recently starred as Matt in the worldwide premiere of The Interview at the Park Theatre and played the lead role of Pierre in the UK premiere of Farewell Mister Haffmann directed by Lindsay Posner, also at the Ustinov Studio. His recent television credits include Peaky Blinders, Ancient Empires, Temple, Small Axe, Call The Midwife, Krypton, Crazyhead and Red Joan.

The cast also includes actress and presenter Julia Chan (2:22 A Ghost Story, Saving Hope, Katy Keene) and Tom Austen (The Borgias, Grantchester, The Royals, Helstrom) with further casting to be announced.

They join the previously announced Lily Allen, who stars as the enigmatic and destructive Hedda Gabler in Matthew Dunster’s thrilling new version of Ibsen’s masterpiece. Lily Allen’s recent appearance in the stage phenomenon 2:22 A Ghost Story earned her an Olivier Award nomination and the Whatsonstage Award for Best Actress. Her music career has won more than 30 music awards and a succession of number one hit singles and albums.

Returning from her honeymoon and already bored with her marriage, Hedda finds herself shattered by a destructive attraction to a seemingly brilliant but dissolute writer and blackmailed by a predatory older man. Suffocated and betrayed by these violent forces, there is only one choice left to her.

The creative team is led by sought-after director and writer Matthew Dunster, former Associate Director of Shakespeare’s Globe and the Young Vic, and nominee for multiple Olivier and Tony Awards. The team includes Anna Fleischle (Set & Costume Design), Ian Dickinson (Lighting Designer), Lucy Carter (Sound Design) and Heather Basten (Casting Director).

HEDDA is at the Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio from Friday 25 July – Saturday 23 August 2025.

