Immersive Pixar Experience to Debut in London in 2026

In 2026, Pixar is coming to London's Wembley Park for a new immersive exhibition celebrating the films of the animation studio. Beginning Friday 13 February 2026, Mundo Pixar Experience will span more than 3,500 square metres, and will feature 14 Pixar universes, including over 25 sculptures.

Following its record-breaking success in Brazil, Mexico, Belgium and Spain, where it welcomed over 3.2 million visitors, Mundo Pixar Experience now arrives in the UK for the very first time. The Experience also launches ahead of the release of two brand new Pixar films coming to cinemas in 2026, the new original “Hoppers” in March and the eagerly anticipated “Toy Story 5” in June.

Guests are invited to explore meticulously recreated environments from “Toy Story”, “Monsters, Inc.”, “Cars”, “Finding Nemo”, “Inside Out”, “Coco”, “Up”, and many more fan favourites. Each space combines detailed set design, ambient music, and specially crafted scents to immerse visitors in Pixar’s most beloved stories.

Presented by Golden Peak Live Entertainment, in collaboration with Proactiv Entertainment, RG Live, Senbla, and Luna, the London edition will also include a brand-new room created exclusively for this stop on the world tour — debuting for the very first time at Wembley Park.

Visitors can shrink down to toy size in Andy’s Room “Toy Story”, explore the Scare Floor at “Monsters, Inc.” with Mike and Sulley, race into Flo’s Café from “Cars” to meet Lightning McQueen, or soar through the skies with Carl Fredricksen from “Up”. They can also visit the Headquarters of Riley’s emotions from “Inside Out 2”, and journey from “Coco” Land of the Living to the Land of the Dead.

Beyond the immersive sets, guests can take part in a special Pixar Ball Treasure Hunt, searching for the famous yellow ball with a red star hidden throughout the exhibition. Watch the trailer below.