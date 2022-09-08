ITV Will Launch a New Talent Search Show to Find MAMMA MIA!'s Next Star

Mamma Mia! is looking for its new West End star and ITV is prepared to help! According to WhatsOnStage, ITV will launch a new talent search show in hopes of finding the musical's next star.

The show will see musical theatre hopefuls performing before a panel of celebrity judges and competing for the public vote in an elimination process. The program, currently unnamed, is set to appear on screens in 2023.

Previous ITV broadcasts of the same genre have included Grease Is the Word (2007) and Superstar (2012), as well as the BBC's How Do You Solve a Problem like Maria? (2006), Any Dream Will Do (2007), I'd Do Anything (2008), Over the Rainbow (2010) and, most recently, Let It Shine (2017).

Read more on WhatsOnStage.