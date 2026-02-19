INVISIBLE ME to Feature Stars from BBC's Miranda and EastEnders at Southwark Playhouse

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

James Holmes (Miranda, BBC; Doomers, Rosemary Lipman Centre) and Kevin N Golding (EastEnders, BBC; Mary Page Marlowe, Old Vic Theatre) join Only Fools and Horses star Tessa Peake-Jones in Bren Gosling's (LOVE, The Edge Theatre; Moment of Grace, Bloomsbury Festival, The Hope Theatre; Proud, Kings Head Theatre) comedy-drama Invisible Me.

Opening at Southwark Playhouse Borough in April, Holmes, Golding, and Peake-Jones bring to life a trio of sixty-year-old Londoners, all single for different reasons, who discover life’s most exciting chapters still await them. Produced by BACKSTORY and Olivier nominated producer Joe Brown (Get Happy, Clapham Omnibus; Marshmallow Me, UK Tour; Drag Baby, Pleasance Theatre), Invisible Me insists that the need for love and companionship does not diminish with age.

In this heartwarming and insightful production, James Holmes, best known for his role as Clive in BBC's hit sitcom Miranda, will play Jack, an HIV+ man widowed after 35 years. He is joined by EastEnders’s Kevin N Golding, who will play Alec, a divorced father estranged from his children and clinging to the memory of his 80’s punk lifestyle. Completing the trio is Tessa Peake-Jones (Only Fools and Horses, BBC; Grantchester, ITV; The Five Wives of Maurice Pinder, National Theatre), who will play Lynn, a hotel cleaner eager to rejuvenate her love life after years of domestic abuse within a dead marriage.

Invisible Me takes a dive into the universal challenge of navigating the dating pool. The comedy-drama addresses themes British theatre typically avoids - sexagenarian dating, sudden bereavement, the social effects of being HIV+ and the sobering need for community, whatever our age.

Tessa Peake-Jones comments I’m so thrilled to be part of this new play about life after 60! It’s beautifully written by Bren Gosling and I think the cast will have great fun performing it and hopefully the audiences will come along on the ride with us! Southwark Playhouse Borough is the perfect venue.

Bringing these untold stories to life, Peake-Jones, Holmes, and Golding ensure that Invisible Me makes visible the ordinary lives that deserve to be acknowledged. Bren Gosling's writing exposes the unexpected antics of Lynn, Jack, and Alec's golden years, which potentially rival the frivolities of their youth. This acclaimed ensemble of actors brings decades of experience to a heartfelt production, proving love and companionship can prevail at any age, while capturing the vulnerability of wanting connection in an increasingly digital society.